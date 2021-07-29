The Presidents Of The Other History Of The DC Universe #5 (Spoilers)

he Other History Of The DC Universe is a much-delayed retelling of the history of the DC Universe, from the point of view of characters from marginalised groups, who often don't get the spotlight to give their version of events. Written by John Ridley, screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave, Guerilla, and writer of The Next Batman comic books, as well as Black Panther later in the year. It has taken DC Comics characters and told their story as a chronological narrative that began with Black Lightning in the late seventies and ended with the new Black Lightning, right about now. And, as well as fives into DC Comics continuity, the passing of the real world is also reflected, often by the President and the impact felt by each. The first book gave us Black Lightning becoming a father in the seventies, illustrated by a Ronald Reagan 1980 campaign badge, that reflected Watchmen, as well as a slogan with just as much foreboding.

The final issue, with Anissa Pierce, the new Thunder all grown up sees challenges in her life, reflected in the passing Presidents. The "Don't Ask Don't Tell" doctrine of Bill Clinton is a policy that prevents her, as a gay young woman, from joining the military, in favour of being a superhero.

While a proposed-but-unpassed bill promoted and supported by George W Bush, alienating her further.

While Barack Obama's presidency is presented as a bit of a damp squib.

Any chance of a Trump-era sequel?

