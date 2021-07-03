The Proof of Russian Collusion in Avengers #46 [Preview]

Avengers #46 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, picking back up where the Avengers left off before the Heroes Reborn super-mega-crossover event. And like all of us after sitting through a Marvel crossover, Avengers Mountain is feeling a little under the weather. But it turns out it's not "a hangover," as Tony Stark believes, but rather a secret plot to allow the Winter Guard entrance into the Avengers' headquarters at a moment of vulnerability… and Gorilla-Man is behind it all?! It just goes to show… you can never trust a gorilla in the midst.

Okay, stop booing that pun and check out the preview below.

AVENGERS #46

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Javi Garron

WORLD WAR SHE-HULK!

After the shocking events of "Enter the Phoenix," the Earth has become more fractured and volatile than ever, especially for the Avengers. Once She-Hulk is declared a global menace, Russia's mightiest heroes, the Winter Guard, are tasked with bringing Jen to justice, to face a fate no Hulk could hope to endure.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99