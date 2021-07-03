The Proof of Russian Collusion in Avengers #46 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Avengers #46 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, picking back up where the Avengers left off before the Heroes Reborn super-mega-crossover event. And like all of us after sitting through a Marvel crossover, Avengers Mountain is feeling a little under the weather. But it turns out it's not "a hangover," as Tony Stark believes, but rather a secret plot to allow the Winter Guard entrance into the Avengers' headquarters at a moment of vulnerability… and Gorilla-Man is behind it all?! It just goes to show… you can never trust a gorilla in the midst.

Okay, stop booing that pun and check out the preview below.

AVENGERS #46
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210623
MAY210624 – AVENGERS #46 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Javi Garron
WORLD WAR SHE-HULK!
After the shocking events of "Enter the Phoenix," the Earth has become more fractured and volatile than ever, especially for the Avengers. Once She-Hulk is declared a global menace, Russia's mightiest heroes, the Winter Guard, are tasked with bringing Jen to justice, to face a fate no Hulk could hope to endure.
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.