The Proud Boys Use DC Comics Logo For Washington Protests This Weekend

The Proud Boys is a far-right, neo-fascist, and male-only political organization that promotes and engages in political violence in the United States and Canada. The group originated in the far-right-sympathetic Taki's Magazine in 2016 under the leadership of Vice Media co-founder and former commentator Gavin McInnes, taking its name from the song "Proud of Your Boy" from the 2011 Disney musical Aladdin. They came to new prominence in the Presidential debate. When asked to condemn white supremacists, Donald Trump asked Joe Biden to give him a name, and Biden mentioned The Proud Boys. Trump's statement to them to "stand back and stand by" was condemned, even as they celebrated Trump's wording in their own literature, leading Trump to state in a subsequent interview two days later that "I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys." Nevertheless, this weekend, they are organising a protest in Washington DC over this weekend in the wake of Trump's contested defeat in the recent election. And using this imagery to do so.

Of course, that is the registered and trademarked logo for DC Comics in the center of it all.

Might Warner Bros lawyers want to have words regarding how it is being used? Various other parties are following the matter closely. The Hill reported, "I huddled with my team this morning about an additional report of a caravan that might be starting somewhere in the South culminating here," Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) told reporters on Tuesday. "We continue to follow those activities and be prepared for those activities," Bowser said. "Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week. And we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations." When asked if the potential protest changes her recommendation for business owners to take down materials that they used to board up their stores ahead of the election results, the mayor said, "it hasn't." The Daily Mail adds that "Social media accounts circulated ads for the Million Maga March as well as the 'Stop the Steal' rally. Both are scheduled to take place at noon in the nation's capital."

DC Comics has not responded to inquiries on the matter at this time.