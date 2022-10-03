The Question Is Always A Good Time, Charlton Comic Taking Bids Today

The Question is one of the most underutilized characters in comics, no matter which version you are discussing. My grandfather talked about Vic Sage so much that I thought he was a real person when I was younger, and I spent many an afternoon reading about Vic's adventures with him. He had a particular fondness for his early Steve Ditko appearances though, like this copy of Mysterious Suspense #1 from 1968, a CGC 8.5 taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. His copy was well read by the time I got my hands on it, and it would tickle him to know I was writing this today. This copy if the book is at $90 right now, and you can see it below.

The Question By One Of The Greats

"Mysterious Suspense #1 (Charlton, 1968) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Return of the Question (Vic Sage), and his first solo comic. Steve Ditko story, cover, and art. Frontispiece by Rocco Mastroserio. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $64; VF/NM 9.0 value = $132. CGC census 7/22: 12 in 8.5, 37 higher. Cover art by Steve Ditko. "What Makes a Hero?", script by Steve Ditko (Plot) and D. C. Glanzman (script), art by Steve Ditko; Sage links the "soda king" with a racketeer and refuses to accept him as a sponsor; The rest of the network folk go ballistic and try to force Sage to recant; Sage tries desperately to prove the connection between Kroe and Ord before he loses his job. "Martian Masters" text story. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.12."

I need to get a really nice copy of this for my collection. This is one of the comics that helped shape my love for the medium, and it and The Question hold a special place in my heart forever. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While there, take a look at all of the books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.