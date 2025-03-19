The Question Gets A Dog. Who's A Good Dog? You're A Good Dog!

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: question, rorschach

The Question Gets A Dog in The Question: All Along The Watchtower #5 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey (Spoilers)

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers for The Question: All Along The Watchtower #5 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey published today by DC Comics. And I'm going to blame the Superman trailer for this. Once one superhero gets a dog, every superhero gets a dog, it seems. An alien dog as well, as discovered by Renee Montoya, The Question, hiding out in the alien menagerie in the Justice League Watchtower satellite station.

Renee is ex police, ex Gotham City Police commissioner for that matter, now a private superhero detective, so of course she is going to get a dog.

Oh look and now she's gone and given her alien dog a name.

Mind you, that dog might be careful. One of her first roles as The Question back in 52 was this one…

Which follows in a tradition of other characters inspired by The Question behaving in a certain fashion towards dogs.

Maybe it's not entirely safe for a dog like Crispus to be hanging around a Question?

Oh no, now there's two of them… well it looks like Crispus makes it to the next issue at least. Let's see in six weeks… The Question: All Along The Watchtower #5 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey is published today, #6 on the 30th of April.

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #5 (OF 6) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Alex Segura (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Jorge Fornes

THE QUESTION STANDS ALONE! As the Watchtower itself begins to crack from the strain being placed on it by an unseen villain, the Question must face an unexpected threat–her own teammates, including Batwoman! But does she have any chance of retaking JL HQ if she's already lost control of those closest to her? As her world collapses, the Question must tap into her own inner resolve or risk losing everything. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #6 (OF 6) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Alex Segura (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Jorge Fornes

DON'T MISS THE EPIC FINALE! With the Watchtower collapsing around her, the Question–and an unexpected ally–must rally her team to take on the mastermind behind the downfall of the Justice League Unlimited's home base! Can Renee not only survive but also maintain her new place in the DC Universe? Find out in the epic conclusion to The Question: All Along the Watchtower! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/30/2025

