The Rarest, Most Valuable, First Appearance Of Static Shock

Static, or Static Shock, was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, for publication from DC Comics. Static #1 was published in 1993, during a boom in superhero comic book publishing, with the first issue written by McDuffie and Robert L. Washington III, and drawn by the late John Paul Leon. Starring Virgil Ovid Hawkins, he is exposed to the radioactive chemical, Quantum Juice, as part of the Bang Baby gang warfare event that powers up a number of characters in the Milestone Universe. Static's family background, was based on that of the character's co-creator Michael Davis and as a result, the character has remained close to Davis, even though he has been prevented from working on the character at DC and Milestone for decades. We hear there may be some news on that to come.

A live-action Static Shock TV show starring Jaden Smith in the role was announced, but there hasn't been any announced development on any such show. However an animated Static film was in development at Warner Animation Group, but with recent developments, who knows what is happening with either project?

When launching the comic, in 1993, the Platinum Edition of Static #1 was sent to comic book stores with the regular run, one per store, and a collectable to be sold, or given away as a promotion. And now, with Static having a greater public profile, with upcoming TV and movie spinoffs expected, this CGC slabbed 9.8 copy of the Platinum Edition will be the most collectable version of the comic book around. It's going under the hammer at Heritage Arts Auctions later today and currently has bids just shy of $500. Odds are it will go higher, but how much higher?

Static #1 Platinum Edition (DC/Milestone, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Static (Virgil Hawkins). Denys Cowan and Jimmy Palmiotti cover. John Paul Leon and Steve Mitchell art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $200. CGC census 8/22: 51 in 9.8, none higher.

