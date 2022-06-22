The Redemption Of Jean Grey & The Phoenix In X-Men #12

Once upon Jean Grey was possessed by the Phoenix Force. Becoming one of the most powerful creatures in creation, she burned bright and fast – and in the process, committed genocide, wiping out the race known as the D'Bari by destroying their planet.

She died, an act of suicide. It was quite the thing. The storyline, Dark Phoenix, told by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum and John Byrne has become a recognised classic.

Years later, Jean Grey was brought back for the series X-Factor. It was revealed that Jean was never Phoenix, instead her body had been kept in a healing cocoon and the Phoenix Force masqueraded as her. Eventually Jean Grey died again. It's like a habit.

But more recently Generations: Phoenix from Cullen Bunn, RB Silva, Adriano Di Benedetto and Rain Beredo saw the young Jean Grey from the past meet the Phoenix version of herself – also from the past, but slightly less from the past.

And much is discussed and occurs between them. And there is nothing to specifically state that the Phoenix is just Jean Grey possessed rather than Phoenix with an imprint, but there is no mention of cocoons. And Jean Grey, internally narrating doesn't even mention this to herself.

Which was an odd thing – unless this is a subtle retcon. That continuity was returning to the pre-X-Factor state. The various revivals of Jean Grey are being done away with, apart from that in All-New X-Men. This may not be explicitly referred to. But I was told not to expect any cocoon acknowledgement for quite a while. If at all. Well it looks like we will get both, the upcoming AXE: X-Men #1 looking to address this issue head on.

"A.X.E.: X-MEN #1 will examine Jean Grey's intricate relationship with the Phoenix Force, burning away the mystery behind their connection once and for all. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. Yet: "I am fire and life incarnate! Now and forever!" Which part of "Now and Forever" is confusing to you? As one world burns, can Jean Grey justify her existence after burning another?""

And in today's X-Men #12, Jean Grey saves billions. And may help a promise she made during the Hellfire Gala.

Jean Grey redeemed? Ahead of whatever it is that AXE: X-Men #1 will pull out of the fire in a Phoenix shape?

