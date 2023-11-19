Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: godzilla, King King, MonsterVerse, one punch

The Return Of One Punch In Justice League Vs Godzilla (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of the second issue of Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong as the Big Beasts hit Gotham and Metropolis.

This week sees the publication of the second issue of Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong. The first issue was all just set-up, but this Tuesday will see the Big Beasts hit the cities we have heard of in the DC Comics Universe. As Gotham and Metropolis are both attacked by different denizens of the Monsterverse…

…so Central City and Paradise Island are also hit.

And we also get the return of One Punch. But it's not the Monsters who are the recipient of such an attack…. We always like to keep an eye on the One Punch meme at DC Comics. Especially now with Nathan Fillion cast as Guy Gardner and James Gunn showing love for the JLI run. One Punch originated from a scene in Justice League International by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire, when Batman punched Guy Gardner in the face and knocked him out, With one punch.

Something that Ted Kord, the Blue Beetle, immediately began celebrating. And kept referring to. Forever. And it returns in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong #2 out on Tuesday.

Just as Black Canary turns up to save the day in Gotham against a monstrous bat attack from Kyodai Kōmori. Well, they do have sensitive hearing. And with Red Hood and Nightwing going up against each other in the aftermath.

…Batgirl gets to defend her man. Meanwhile, in Batman: Off-World #1, we see that it's basically Year Two…

…which maybe is why this One Punch doesn't work as well as it should.

If anything, it may be Batman's turn to get the one-punch back…

