The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September

Firefly: The Fall Guys – a new limited series filled with assassins, jobs gone wrong, and organized crime. What peaceful Serenity...

Sam Humphries, Jordi Pérez and colourist Francesco Segala are putting Joss Whedon's Serenity gang back together – who is left of them – to bring you Firefly: The Fall Guys – a new six-issue limited series filled with assassins, jobs gone wrong, and organized crime, from Boom Studios.

The crew is broke and out of luck. They'll have to deal with some of their shadier associates if Serenity is going to keep flying. What seems like an easy job in town for half the crew quickly turns sideways when feds, untrusting locals, and a high-profile politician get thrown into the mix…

SAM HUMPHRIES is a writer and television host. He has written over 200 comic books, including work in the Harley Quinn, Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. His other work includes the critically-acclaimed original comics Blackbird, Jonesy, and Goliath Girls. For DC Entertainment, he co-hosted DC DAILY, an entertainment news show which ran for 450 episodes. For Kabam, in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, he wrote the video game MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS, which has accumulated over 215 million downloads globally. His debut prose work, The Youngbloods with Gwenda Bond and Kami Garcia, was launched on Audible in June 2023. He lives in Los Angeles with his cat, El Niño, and can be found online at samhumphries.com.

"So thrilled to be welcomed into the Firefly 'verse. I love Westerns, so bringing the best bandits in the galaxy back to their buckaroo roots with a fantastic artist like Jordi has been a dream," said writer Sam Humphries. "Don't worry, there's still a giant gorram spaceship in the first issue. Yee haw!"

JORDI PEREZ is a comic book artist based in Ourense, Spain. In the last three years he has worked for BOOM! Studios on Firefly; Dynamite comics on James Bond, Red Sonja,Vampirella, Rocketman and Rocketgirl, and Xena; Vault Comics on Queen of Bad Dreams; Ahoy Comics on Cryptid Story; Z2 Comics on Hotel Diablo, and Machine Gun Kelly. He has also worked with smaller independent publishers and Kickstarters.

"Although it's not the first time I've worked on Firefly, each time is new and special," said artist Jordi Perez. "Sam's script is giving me a great time drawing lots of adventure and fun. The Western essence of the series will be VERY present. I hope you all enjoy it".

FIREFLY: THE FALL GUYS #1 has a main cover by Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul), with variants by Justine Florentino (Grim), Ejikure (Batman:Urban Legends), and Ariel Olivetti (Cable).

"It's always a joy to get to come back and spend time with Mal, River, and everyone else aboard the Serenity," said editor Elizabeth Brei. "It's like getting to visit old friends and see what other death-defying adventures they've been through. This one in particular won't disappoint!"