The Rocketeer at IDW & LEGO Ninjago at Image On Diamond Previews Cover

From the cover of next week's Diamond Previews, the front cover sees the return of The Rocketeer at IDW from Stephen Mooney and Len O'Grady, while the back cover features the new LEGO Ninjago comic by Tre Vuong book surprisingly published by Image Comics, all from the Diamond February Previews catalogue, for comic books and assorted other things shipping in April 2022 and beyond. Such as the Boba Fett on his throne statue from Gentle Giant, featured on the Previews customer order form

ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #1 (OF 4) CVR B STEPHEN MOONEY

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220405

(W) Stephen Mooney (A/CA) Stephen Mooney

CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE VERY FIRST APPEARANCE OF THE ROCKETEER!

Ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord has returned from his New York Adventure to a West Coast steeped

in paranoia over the looming war in Europe. Having finally had enough of his near-death scrapes as the high-flying Rocketeer, the only thing in Cliff's crosshairs is The Great Race: a prestigious, winner-take-all air race that runs from California to France! Maybe it's finally time to smarten up and fly straight . . . by taking his best girl Betty to Paris! But other parties want to win the race for their own nefarious ends, and Cliff will need to decide which prize is truly the most valuable of all.

BONUS FEATURE: Each issue will contain an oral history-featuring Dave Stevens's friends, family and fellow artists-all culled together by Kelvin Mao, longtime friend of Stevens's and the director of the forthcoming documentary on the beloved artist!In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $4.99

LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #1 (OF 5) CVR A VUONG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB220040

(W) Tri Vuong (A/CA) Tri Vuong

SERIES PREMIERE! The All-New LEGO NINJAGO Comic Book Series Starts HERE! Perfect for fans new and old alike, an official new chapter of the LEGO NINJAGO universe begins here!

Far away from Ninjago City, a village is terrorized by a mysterious new threat when they're saved by a stranger with incredible powers known as… Garmadon, Lord of Destruction?! Has Garmadon turned over a new leaf since his disappearance, or is this just the first step in his master plan of finally defeating Master Wu and the ninja forever?

The first collaboration between the LEGO Group and Skybound kicks off from rising star writer/artist TRI VUONG (EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY)! LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SW PREMIER COLLECTION MANDALORIAN BOBA FETT ON THRONE STATUE

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

FEB222118

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Meet the new boss! Having disposed of Bib Fortuna and taken over Jabba's palace in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett is ready to take on all comers in his next adventure! Measuring approximately 12.6 inches wide and 9.4 inches tall, this statue of Boba Fett on Fortuna's throne features high-definition digital sculpting and hand-painted details. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. By the talented team at Gentle Giant Ltd.!In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: $350.00

