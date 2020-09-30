The Scumbag is Rick Remender's Biggest Image Comics Launch Ever

Okay, this doesn't quite touch the sides of Rick Remender's launch of Uncanny Avengers a few years ago, which topped 300,000 orders. But with orders around 70,000 of The Scumbag #1 at Image Comics, he'll earn a lot more from this comic than that one, as it is creator-owned.

Because, yes, it urns out that Ernie Ray Clementine's tooth isn't the only gold out of The Scumbag by Remender, Moreno DiNisio and Lewis LaRosa. We've just learned that Rick Remender saw his highest ordered launch—surpassing the "Image Renaissance" title Black Science – in this past weekend's The Scumbag orders.

Knowing that, then The Scumbag must have launched with nearly 70K in FOC orders this past weekend—an astounding feat given that this series came at us a bit out of left field.

Image pushed this upcoming humour series as "the next Deadpool" promising a similar irreverent (filthy?) sense of adult humor and a "murderer's row" of A-list artists jumping in on each individual issue.

Remender's Image work sits in that top echelon of series alongside the likes of creators Kirkman and Brubaker/Phillips and, while tonally their catalog of work couldn't be more different from one another, what they seem to all have in common is their devotion to Image's business model, the Image brand, and an evergreen alignment with the publisher—loyally keeping their deep backlists and new projects with the publisher. Seems their investments are paying off.

SCUMBAG #1 CVR A LAROSA & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200010

(W) Rick Remender (A) Moreno DiNisio (A/CA) Lewis LaRosa

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part One: The fate of the world rests in the hands of the worst person on it! NEW ONGOING SERIES from the writer of DEADLY CLASS! RICK REMENDER launches an all-new comedy espionage series, THE SCUMBAG-the story of Ernie Ray Clementine, a profane, illiterate, drug-addicted biker with a fifth-grade education. He's the only thing standing between us and total Armageddon because this dummy accidentally received a power-imbuing serum, making him the world's most powerful super spy. This new ongoing series will feature a murderers' row of all-star artistic talent rotating each issue. The first issue showcases the stunning work of LEWIS LaROSA, with subsequent chapters and covers by brilliant talents such as ANDREW ROBINSON, ERIC POWELL, TULA LOTAY, WES CRAIG, ROLAND BOSCHI, SIMONE DI MEO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, DUNCAN FEGREDO, YANICK PAQUETTE, MIKE McKONE, DAVE JOHNSON, MORENO DINISIO, and many more!In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99