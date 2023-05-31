The Secrets Of Paul in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #26 is published today by Marvel. You know who died. You know how they died. You know about the kids. But what about Paul?

So Amazing Spider-Man #26 is published today by Zeb Wells and John Romita. You know who died. You know how they died. You know about the kids. But what about Paul? Since the Amazing Spider-Man relaunch over a year ago, Peter Parker did something very bad. But six months after it, Mary Jane Watson, who had moved in with him, was now elsewhere.

Living with someone called Paul, making phone calls to Peter Parker telling him not to talk to her, from inside a cupboard. Which did not entirely look healthy.

With Peter Parker seeming to be stalking Mary Jane. And it wasn't just Paul (no surname) she was with.What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

Two children who called her "Mommy".  Which by anyone's standards is moving fast.

No explanation given. Especially when Paul came calling to see Peter Parker.

What did he deserve? Put a pin in that. And he was not alone.

There were intimations of violence, but also suggestions here of control. Whoever Paul is, he really wants to be in control of the situation. And whatever his issue with Peter Parker was, and his involvement with Mary Jane Watson, he seemed to want to be the one pulling the strings.

Peter and Paul. It all felt rather biblical, didn't it? With Paul even paying out for Peter.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 page two by Zeb Wells and John Romita, published by Marvel Comics

So stuff continued to go down, Mary Jane blew up at Peter talking about Paul.

The Black Cat got all involved…

As Peter Parker redefined his relationship with Mary Jane Watson.

And with Felicia Hardy.

With Mary Jane Watson getting it off her chest as well.

We saw the original encounter with Doctor Rabin, The Emissary, who bound them all using sigil magic.

As well as meeting Paul for the first time. Who knows how to fight back.

And who knew the Emissary of old, when it was still allowed to call him Dr Rabin.

Paul was part of Dr Rabin's team. And we get an admission, sort of. The truth would have to come a lot later.

Paul was Dr Rabin's guinea pig for ages. How long? How about a lifetime? The battle would see Mary Jane and Paul trapped in another dimension, with Peter Parker doing whatever he had to, to try and rescue them.

And so we learned the truth about Mary Jane Watson's time away with Paul… after burning every bridge he has as Spider-Man, he makes the trip, forces himself through dimensions, through an impossible journey and despite all the odds, and all the deities foreshadowing their own death, somehow finds Mary Jane. And Paul. And… the kids.

As well as where the kids came from…

And how Mary Jane Watson had spent four years moving on without Peter,, now living with Paul, and their two children. It had just been too long.

There were still lies and secrets being held from us. But Mary Jane Watson had moved on, and Peter Parker was having to deal with this.

And now, today, Amazing Spider-Man #26, the return of The Emissary, Dr Rabin, to kill Mary Jane Watson, as prophesied and use the death to conquer all, destroy all, on behalf of his god. And in the process revealing just who Paul was, anyway.

Well, there was that scene in Amazing Spider-Man #25

Looks like he told her. And also, he told Peter Parker, eventually.

Looks like that previous moment wasn't a daydream as much as it was a memory.

So the sins of the father are literally revisited upon the son. And that's what's been driving the whole affair. Symbols and sigils and secrets abound…

And even Mister Fantastic sees the value of such.

But it's not his shape-shifting that makes the ultimate sacrifice… but Paul was right all along.

And it's that symbology, disrupting the patterns, that will save – and doom – the day.

When The Emissary kills the Scarlet Woman.

But it's the wrong Scarlet Woman.

And Ms Marvel disrupts the final spell at the cost of her own life. Saves the world. A hero…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26
MARVEL COMICS
MAR230733
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.
Now fully in the present, the Emissary has returned and his power is so far beyond Spider-Man's abilities. The heroes may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you may hope they don't…
Rated TIn Shops: May 31, 2023
SRP: $4.99

