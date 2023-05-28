The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers) "The Scarlet Woman Must Die" said Amazing Spider-Man #25. As Marvel had been doing, all the signs pointed to Mary Jane Watson.

This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 – officially at least. Because of the holiday weekend in America, Penguin Random House shipped copies to retailers earlier than expected. And certain comic book retailers who don't feel beholden to street dates now that they are no longer being policed as they once were, have been putting copies on sale. The previous leaks that came even before Marvel Comics got their own copies of the comic are confirmed as genuine, but there is more as well. "The Scarlet Woman Must Die" said Amazing Spider-Man #25. Which Marvel Comics has been teasing will lead to the death of Mary Jane Watson, even as such a thing seemed an impossibility. But the actual choice, revealed by spoilers, seemed as equally as likely.

This Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #26, spoiled even earlier than previously considered possible, even does so on Gary Frank's Spoiler variant edition. The death of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel.

Who has, as Kamala Khan, been working an intern at Oscorp, and found herself getting involved, both in that role and as Brooklyn's superhero, when Osborn and Spider-Man were preparing their attempted rescue attempt of Mary Jane Watson. I think this is called foreshadowing. From Amazing Spider-Man #11…

…and from Amazing Spider-Man #22.

And now from Amazing Spider-Man #26, on sale on Wednesday.

Looks like Mary Jane Watson. But it is not. There is subterfuge afoot.

As has been now promoted, it's Kamala Khan who receives the brunt of the attack.

And Norman Osborn understands the extent of his culpability in the whole affair… how will that affect him going further as well?

This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 by Zeb Wells and John Romita – officially at least. Because of the holiday weekend in America, Penguin Random House shipped copies to retailers earlier than expected. And certain comic book retailers who don't feel beholden to street dates now that they are no longer being policed as they once were, have been putting copies on sale. The previous leaks that came even before Marvel Comics got their own copies of the comic are confirmed as genuine, but there is more as well. Fallen Friend will be published in June. What we expect to be something along the lines of The Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel but looks like it will initially be called Reborn Anew, will be published in August.

