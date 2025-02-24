Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, jim lee

The Silence Comes to The Joker in Batman Hush 2 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee

The Silence comes to The Joker in Batman: Hush 2 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee from DC Comics

Article Summary Discover Silence, the new mysterious character debuting in Batman: Hush 2 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee.

Silence teams up with Hush in a plot with dire consequences for Batman, as teased in upcoming issues.

Silence confronts The Joker, causing chaos and potential revelations about his auditory powers.

Speculation grows: Is Silence a new identity for Jason Todd, or something more sinister?

As seen in the many previews and preludes to Batman Hush 2 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee…

… there is a new character for Hush 2 known appropriately as Silence, mentioned in the solicitations for Batman #160, part three of Hush 2, which read "The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman"…

…and who looks a little dehydrated. And as seen in the Batman Hush 2 preview ashcan given out at the ComicsPRO retailer summit this past weekend. Featuring The Silence grabbing the Joker by the tie…

And The Silence seemingly doing something very nasty to The Joker indeed. And it all seems to do with what it is that the Joker can hear. Seemignly causing him considerable distress.

Who is The Silence? What are their abilities? And what do they want with The Joker? Are they really Jason Todd? Oh no, wait, we did that one. Batman #158 will be published on the 26th of March.

BATMAN #158 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 BATMAN #159 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE CONTINUES! After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman must make the hardest decision of his life! Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025 BATMAN #160 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!