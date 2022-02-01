The Thing #4 Preview: In This Preview… The Thing WILL DIE!

See Benjamin Grimm get murdered in this preview of The Thing #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Good thing it's just a dream… isn't it?! Well, this series is set in the past, so The Thing definitely won't die. OR WILL HE?! It's set so far in the past that Marvel could have had seventy-three Death of The Thing and Return of The Thing mini-series by this point. But we're still going with the dream thing. Probably. Check out the preview below.

The Thing #4

by Walter Mosley & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

BEN GRIMM'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE MARVEL UNIVERSE UNDER THE GUIDING HAND OF WALTER MOSLEY CONTINUES! Guest-starring the Silver Surfer! The battle with the Champion of the Universe leads the Thing and his friends to the Blue Area of the Moon and the domicile of the Watcher – where strange things are transpiring and new enemies await! Can a regular guy from the Lower East Side make it in the far-flung cosmos?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620000900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620000900421 – THE THING 4 CASSARA STORMBREAKER VARIANT – $3.99 US

