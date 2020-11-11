The Three Point Five Jokers – The Daily LITG, 11th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including The Three Jokers, Stan Lee, DC Drift – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Three Point Five Jokers – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…
- SCOOP: Batman: Three Jokers Sequel From Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok
- Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year
- Marvel Comics Editorial Ban The Use Of Stan Lee's "Excelsior"
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Shiny Ferroseed Is Live For All Players In Pokémon GO
- Chris Claremont Returns To The X-Men With X-Men Legends
- Shiny Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- The Outsider Canceled by HBO; Stephen King Adapt Being Shopped
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- You've Had Baby Yoda, Teen Groot And Now… Young Hellboy
- Marvel Comics King In Black Solicitations For February 2020
- Marie Javins Now Full Editor-In-Chief Of DC Comics
- Image Comics Delays Steve Skroce's Post Americana Orders For Big News
- Peach Momoko Draws Mandalorian, Baby Yoda For Star Wars Insider #200
- New Marvel Omnibus For Predator, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine & Power Pack
- Will Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1 Beat Issue #75 73% Bump?
- Guojing Follows Only Child Graphic Novel With AI For 2023
One year ago, Doctor Who was coming…
And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Something's Planned for November 23rd… [Video]
- Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Cyclops, Not a Deadbeat Dad After All in X-Men #2 [Preview]
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 10th November 2019 – "Everyone Seemed To Pass On The Flight Rings"
- Top 100 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels of October 2019
- All The Tiered Covers for Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child by Rafael Grampa, Paul Pope, Joelle Jones, Frank Miller, Andy Kubert
- RanKING: From "Doctor Sleep" to "It, Chapter 2"– The Best to Worst of Stephen King Adaptations 2019
- Can Psylocke Kill a God in Fallen Angels #1 [Preview]
- Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials
Two years ago, Cosplay mattered
And DC Universe got hacked against Trump.
- Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
- DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
- Daredevil's Greatest Villain Returns in Next Week's Daredevil #611
- Do You Live in Marin County, California? Do You Still Want a Comic Shop? Then Read On…
- San Diego Comic-Con President, John Rogers, Has Died
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- New Comic Book Day
- Comic Books & American Jews, Driving Cincinnati Jewish & Israeli Arts & Culture, Professor Fred Krome of the University of Cincinnati will discuss the history of comic books & American Jews. Noon-1pm ET
- FRAME Prague Comics Art Festival
- Santa Cruz Cómic 2020, Online.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Reppion, comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes.
- Belladonna artist, Clint Hilinski
- Steve Ekstrom, comic book writer.
- Starchild comics creator James A. Owen
- Jim Stenstrum, writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella
- DC Comics mocker Khaver Siddiqi
- Susan F. Daigle-Leach, comic book colourist and letterer.
- Comic book reviewer Jimi Longmuir
- Valia Kapadai, artist at Lar Lar Lar Comics
