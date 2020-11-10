Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO

GO Battle League Season Five has begun in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a whole new cup with new limitations and requirements: the Little Cup. This cup, sure to lead to the most adorable fights in Pokémon GO history, features a CP limit of 500 and only permits Pokémon that can be evolved but haven't been. This is the lowest CP limit we've ever seen in a Pokémon GO PVP league or cup, so this is new territory for the mobile game's PVP players. However, investing Stardust and new attacks in the top-ranked choices may just help you climb the ranks quicker in Season Five than previous seasons of GO Battle League.

PVPoke, a website that calculates the top-ranked PVP Pokémon based on their stats and movesets in Pokémon GO, lists these as the top Little Cup choices:

Bronzor (Confusion, Psyshock, Heavy Slam) Wynaut (Counter, Mirror Coat) Cottonee (Charm, Grass Knot, Seed Bomb) Deino (Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Crunch) Shelmet (Infestation, Body Slam, Bug Buzz) Wooper (Mud Shot, Body Slam, Mud Bomb) Shadow Stunky (Bite, Crunch, Sludge Bomb) Lickkitung (Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip) Barboach (Mud Shot, Aquatail, Mud Bomb) Igglybuff (Feint Attack, Body Slam, Shadow Ball) Seel (Ice Shard, Aqua Tail, Icy Wind) Vullaby (Feint Attack, Brave Bird, Foul Play) Vulpix (Ember, Body Slam, Flame Charge) Pawniard (Fury Cutter, Night Slash, X-Scissor) Shadow Vulpix (Ember, Body Slam, Flame Charge)

Now here's the thing… if you don't have these at the ready in Pokémon GO, all isn't lost. A tip that I personally tend to follow is to get experimental with my teams, observing what I'm seeing the most and specifically countering that. Everyone has Bronzor in Little Cup right now, so while I did choose to invest in a Bronzo, I also decided that I'd make sure to go in with a counter to Bronzor and a third Pokémon that could at least hold its own against it. While it's a terrific idea to invest in the best possible choices, Pokémon GO is a game made to be fun, so try things out, pick a team that you love to play with, and have a great time.