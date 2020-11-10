Shiny Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM local time today, Tuesday, November 10th, Jigglypuff will take over most spawn points in the game. Here is everything you need to know about this Spotlight Hour.

Is Jigglypuff available to encounter in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO?

Yes! In the past, you needed to hatch a Shiny Igglybuff and evolve it in order to have a Shiny Jigglypuff. However, that is no longer the case. Shiny Jigglypuff can now be encountered in the wild and will be available during this Spotlight Hour. Shiny Jigglypuff is quite cute, with bright green eyes replacing its normal Frank Sinatra blues. Jigglypuff has the standard wild spawn Shiny rate of approximately one in 450, so trainers are going to want to go to areas with dense spawn points for this hour. Central areas in towns that have a lot of Pokéstops are a great bet, as are parks and shopping centers.

What is this Spotlight Hour's bonus?

This time, the bonus is double catch XP. While this may not be of interest to trainers who have already hit level 40, this is a great bonus for those still working on leveling up. If you have yet to hit level 40, be sure to pop on two Lucky Eggs to make sure you can maximize on XP for the entire hour-long event. As one final tip, a great way to speed up your catching during this hour to maximize on XP and encounters is by employing the Quick Catch Method, which you can read about here.

Good luck, fellow trainers, to all of you looking for that sparkling, emerald-eyed Jigglypuff! Next week's spotlight is Meowth Spotlight Hour, which will focus on Meowth as originally discovered in the Kanto region.