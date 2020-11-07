American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale

As much as we like to think that we know American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy, something like this comes along and suddenly we're slapping our heads and asking ourselves how we didn't see this coming the whole time. In what might be the most impressive, exhaustive, interactive, and all-around meta season of a series ever, it turns out Donald Trump's presidency was actually just an extension of the FX horror anthology's seventh season, "Cult." Imagine that: a four-year-long season- and guess what? We're living through the season finale right now. See? Who says Murphy doesn't know how to deliver a happy ending to AHS?

Murphy made the shocking revelation in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon- as well as the names of the three additional "writers" he brought on to help wrap up the storyline: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Stacey Abrams (with extra points to Murphy for adding a little orange to Evan Peters's Kai). So we're guessing that this means Harris and Abrams will be joining Sarah Paulson's group of "empowered women who want to change the system"…

Since we're already here discussing the American Horror Story universe anyway, let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Paulson, Peters, Bates, Grossman, Lourd, Porter, Rabe, Ross, and Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."