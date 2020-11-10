Marvel Comics Getting a DC Tsunami In The New Year

With DC Comics cutting the number of titles, and for those that remain, cutting the page rates that comic book creators are receiving, as well as moving away from big exclusive comic creator signings (especially writers), expect a coupold of things. A big move towards creator-owned and creator-participant books, with Image Comics, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, AfterShock, AWA, Ahoy, Scout Comics, and others that have a more professional look about them, to be inundated with pitches from creators normally associated with the Big Two. A bit of a Kickstarter boom may be coming.

But Marvel Comics is also a benefactor for those with a more Work-For-Hire-guaranteed-paycheque bent. There should be a couple of announcements from big-name DC Comics creators working for Marvel Comics now, including some we thought were DC-exclusive – and a more welcoming lilt to their appearance amongst Marvel Comics' solicitations as well, such as the recent appearance of Brett Booth for a couple of issues of X-Men.

But with Marvel having their own pressures, and recently dropping a handful of non-editorial jobs, DC Comics editorial staff recently let go by Warner Bros won't be finding a home at Marvel. Not now, anyway. Espedcially not those who left Marvel for DC over the last couple of decades.

But creatively? Yeah, expect a DC Tsunami to crash upon the shores of Marvel Comics in the New Year. People are being signed up, plans are being made and projects approved. After all, if DC Comics want to sell fewer comic books in 2021, it appears that all the other publishers, including Marvel, are going to do their very best to help them in that endeavour.

Let's keep an eye on those Febriuary and March solicitations all round, shall we? And try not to get ourselves entirely soaked.