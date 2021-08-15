The Titular Trial Begins in X-Men Trial of Magneto #1 [Preview]

The Trial of Magneto begins this Wednesday when Marvel publishes X-Men Trial of Magneto #1. What did Magneto do, exactly? Did he murder the Scarlet Witch? Worse. He started his own Substack! That bastard! Check out a preview of the issue below.

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210554

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti

THE STORY THAT WILL SHAKE KRAKOA TO ITS CORE!

A horrific murder. A shocking revelation. A trial that will divide the new mutant nation. Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti bring you a new epic that threatens the Reign of X and will upend the world of mutants. The truth is hidden, the danger is far from over, and the trial has begun

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $4.99