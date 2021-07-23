The True Meaning of Responsibility: Amazing Spider-Man #71 [Preview]

Amazing Spider-Man #71 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday as Nick Spencer's epic run on the title finally comes to the end (it's not too late to turn Spider-Man into a Nazi, Nick — we know you want to). In this preview, (presumably) Kindred sends a message to the titular Spider-Man, throwing his own catchphrase back in his face. That's cold! Check out the preview below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210505
MAY210507 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW – $3.99
MAY210506 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR SINW – $3.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley
SINISTER WAR CONTINUES!
Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred's role in all this?
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210505 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210507 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) David Baldeon, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210506 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Peach Momoko, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210505 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210505 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210505 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210505 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210505 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71 SINW, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
