The Very Dysfunctional Family Of Lucius Fox – Next Batman #2 Spoilers

In The Next Batman #1, we discovered that the Fox family in the future-ish Batman have a rather complex life. Lucius Fox, owner of the Wayne fortune has designed the technology behind The Magistrate, the Peacekeepers and the Cybers. The technology that holds Gotham in a fascist grip, taking down any masked vigilantes with a shoot-on-sight policy. And commissioned by Mayor Nakano, running on an anti-mask platform.

We also learned that Lucius' daughter, Tamara Fox, was in a coma as a result of some kind of non-specific mask action. That his younger son Luke Fox is keeping his Batwing life still a secret from Lucius, but was still picked up by the Peacekeepers. That his wife, Tanya, was working as a lawyer for Mayor Nakano. And that Tim Fox – Jace Fox – was Batman. The next Batman. Okay, that was made clear by PR rather than the comic book itself, but today's Next Batman #2 from DC Comics fixes that.



But we get more information regarding the legal background, Tanya Fox' relationship with Mayor Nakano, and her relationship with her husband, Lucius.

We have seen what they did to Tamara Fox. We have not yet seen what they did to Lucius Fox.

A little retroactive law never hurt anyone, did it? But we have the revenge motive for the Fox family to turn against the Batfamily – even when the sons are, unknown, totally part of it.

Finding a legally watertight way to kill her own son, unbeknownst to her? Should make for a fun Thanksgiving when it all comes out.

When the law is written by Batman's mother and the bullets that kill him and made by Batman's father? And Bruce Wayne thought he had it tough with Thomas and Martha.

Will we get to see any of those conversations? Might that be where the Batman: Second Son series comes in? And when does WayneTech become FoxTech?

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #2 (OF 4) CVR A LADRONN

(W) John Ridley – Vita Ayala – Paula Sevenbergen (A) Laura Braga – Aneke – Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Ladronn

In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue! Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission… And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

