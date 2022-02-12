The Watcher is Punished for His Actions in Trial of the Watcher #1

In this Improbable Preview of Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1, The Watcher must be punished for his terrible, naughty crimes. But how do you punish that bald-headed pervert if he enjoys what you're doing to him?! Meanwhile, how can Galactus help The Thing out with a big problem with his little Ben? Read on, true believers, as Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1 begins!

Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher #1 will be in stores on March 16th. Check out the solicit below.

RECKONING WAR TRIAL OF WATCHER #1

JAN220927

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

• In all of the Multiverse, there is only one "What If" world that Uatu has avoided watching – one "What If" that he never wished to see.

• And now it will be revealed – The story that could damn him for all time… and a revelation that could change everything in this universe.

• Guest starring the Fantastic Four, Galactus and the Silver Surfer. ONE-SHOT / RATED T+

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: $4.99

Every so often (but seemingly less so since we started this column), comic book publishers accidentally send out unlettered previews, showing us what the characters are doing but not what they're saying. What a boner! In Improbable Previews, we correct this mistake by putting the words back in, using our best guess at what they are based on decades of time wasted reading comic books. We can't guarantee 100% accuracy, of course. And look… if Marvel didn't want us to letter these for them, well… they wouldn't have released them this way in the first place!

