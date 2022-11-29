The Watchmen Snowglobe And The Justice Society Of America (Spoilers)

In Watchmen by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins, (you might have heard of it), Laurie Juspeczyk, the young Silk Spectre picked up a snowglobe as an attraction, while her parents were arguing. It was a distraction, and she fantasises that it contains a whole world, out of time, within its glass walls.

It falls, inevitably to the ground, smashing. It was always falling to the ground, It was always smashing. Inside there was only water, there was no big mystery, sometimes a cigar is just a cigar for Watchmen.

The beliefs that Laurie held about who her parents were and what they were like, have been destroyed. Her world had been frozen in time as a child. Now, as an adult, it has to move on, just as the Nostalgia bottle smashes against Dr Manhattan's Martian palace, also collapsing. The frozen movement has moved forward like the clockwork of the watch. Things change, things move forward, it is a cathartic moment for the story of Watchmen itself.

In Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns and Eduardo Russo, the Watchmen. snowglobe was somehow repaired, and held in Rip Hunter's time-and-dimension travelling lair alongside the Watchmen watch from the original Dr Manhattan experiment, as Bruce Wayne's Batman worked with Mime and Marionette to steal it.

For his own reasons. The series later revealed with Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin that the entire Flashpoint universe, created by the Flash and leading to the New 52, thanks to help by Dr Manhattan, was being held within the snowglobe.

Which was a rather literal take on a small girl's fantasies in Watchmen. Reminded me of when they decided that Northstar was to be a literal fairy. The mind still boggles.

So, Batman had to do a lot of fighting to keep the globe safe, given that it a) contained a universe will trillions of souls and b) that included Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne.

And it worked out. For a bit, anyway.

The New Golden Age #1 established the snowglobe was back in the Batcave…

While Catwoman was getting images of the future, and commentary from Rorschach…

She saw the death of her husband Batman. But presumably that this was not the end.

So while their daughter, the Huntress. put together a new Justice Society in Justice Society Of America #1 out today. in a world in which Batman died, and supervillains were recruited to join the JSA…

Catwoman is on hand with the snowglobe, stolen from the Batcave, now used to send Huntress back in time to 1940 to meet Johnny Thunder and his demon, Yz, the Thunderbolt.

Will she save her father? Will she rewrite time? Will she end up using the snowglobe? Is Dr Manhattan really going to be called The Watchman? Will we get a new JSA more like the Minutemen? Will Huntress take down Degaton once and for all? Does Catwoman do this because she knows this always happened? Or is it just from the vision from the Watchmen watch? So much more to come… and here are the increasingly inaccurate solicitations to help you find out…

