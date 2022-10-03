There's A Surprise Dark Ride #1 Tom Whalen Variant Cover Out There

Tomorrow sees the release of Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride #1, one of the big new launches from Skybound and a book that might well receive the prestigious Bat Bump straight into a first-day sell-out. But it turns out that Williamson and Bressan had one more trick up their sleeves, as we've heard rumours of a rare 2K print run variant by acclaimed MONDO artist Tom Whalen floating around. With a little digging, Bleeding Cool found the following photographic evidence of its existence:

Could Dark Ride be the next debut to reach the fabled $150 plateau the same week it launches? We'll know more after Dark Ride #1 goes on sale at comic shops in two days, Wednesday, the 5th of October, only and could very well get that aforementioned Bat-Bump straight into a second printing, following in the tradition of Charles Soule and Ryan Browne's Eight Billion Genies.

DARK RIDE #1 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MAY228047) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG220020

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

WELCOME TO THE SCARIEST PLACE ON EARTH!? Devil Land has been the world's premiere horror-themed amusement park for over 50 years, home to the scariest ride ever created – The Devil's Due.? But when lifelong fan Owen Seasons begins his first day on the job, he will discover the true horrors happening behind the scenes, the truth about the park's reclusive creator Arthur Dante, and that the job of his dreams might just be a living nightmare. Joshua Williamson (Batman, Nailbiter) and Andrei Bressan (BIRTHRIGHT) reunite for a thrilling plunge into murder, mayhem, and sinister family secrets in this all-new Skybound original series.In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

If you see a copy of the Dark Ride cover in the wild, do send it in and let us know.