Will Joshua Williamson & Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride Get A Bat-Bump? 

Skybound has been pushing the reuniting of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis) and Andrei Bressan (Justice League Incarnate) on Dark Ride #1 as one of the must-read new comics of the Fall. Certainly, the duo has had success with their Skybound series Birthright – which is in development as a film series with Universal – and Williamson has never been hotter given the success of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. But there's one more secret weapon behind the book that Skybound can't say out loud…while I have neither inhibition nor the inclination to keep this secret:

Williamson recently wrapped up a top-selling-albeit-short run on Batman and if you write that comic, then your creator-owned launches tend to do quite well. As in, they become blockbuster hits.

Just ask Scott Snyder about the launch of Nocterra, not to mention his other hit Image series Undiscovered Country. Or ask James Tynion IV about his BOOM! Studios series selling over two million copies of Something is Killing The Children in just two years. And Tom King certainly has enjoyed success with the physical release of Love Everlasting from Image. Plus, just like many of those series in the past from those Batman writers, Dark Ride #1 is seeing the right kind of buzz just before the book FOCs with retailers., including The Walking Dead and Invincible's Robert Kirkman, who knows a few things about hit series (and Skybound, being the cofounder after all):

I suggest you pre-order a copy of DARK RIDE #1 this week to ensure you get it on October 5!

@williamson_josh & @andreibressan have created a new kind of horror that has me dying to read the next issue! You aren't prepared for the level of awesome in this series! pic.twitter.com/ojmaZ9bG9N — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) September 5, 2022

Scott Snyder, who also knows what it means to have a hit creator-owned series:

I was lucky enough to read an advance copy of DARK RIDE #1 by the BIRTHRIGHT team @Williamson_Josh, Andrei Bressan and Adriano Lucas and it's an INCREDIBLE first issue! Wildly original, dark, twisted fun! My favorite new comic… SO good! pic.twitter.com/y2TLQTHEHq — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) September 6, 2022

Stray Dogs' Tony Fleecs (who will also be art directing homage variants):

I read this first issue this morning. Super fun, super dark. The perfect book for horror fans who are also Disneyland obsessives. Or for people like me who have just always assumed that Walt Disney probably had some skeletons in his magical closet. https://t.co/B53i5j0dbA — Tony Fleecs (@TonyFleecs) September 2, 2022

The aforementioned James Tynion IV, who has been quoted in Skybound press releases saying, "Williamson and Bressan have crafted some truly horrifying attractions, and you're going to want to get a seat right up front." Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley, who's a fan (and a former Batman family writer):

Old buddy @Williamson_Josh has a new @ImageComics series DARK RIDE coming! I always like Josh's stuff, but this one, embracing the finest parts of B- movie horror and surrounding it with heartfelt ideas is my new favorite. Twisty, sexy, weird, and honest all in one! pic.twitter.com/txcoAxZEmv — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) September 5, 2022

WildC.A.T.S. & What's The Furthest Place From Here? writer Matthew Rosenberg – a current Batman family writer –said:

Got to read DARK RIDE #1 from @Williamson_Josh, @AndreiBressan, & co. So creepy. So fun. I hope this goes for 100 issues I love this world and story so much. Tell your local comic shop you need a copy today! pic.twitter.com/rvEZUaW0Vc — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) September 5, 2022

Current Batman writer Chip Zdarsky, who blasted this out to his newsletter audience: "DARK RIDE! This new Skybound book from Josh Williamson and Andrei Bressan is an amazing trip through a terrifying amusement park looking for its next big attraction. A great cast of characters and beautiful vivid art make this the NEXT BIG THING from Image/Skybound!"

And top comics influencer Gem Mint Collectibles, whose fitness account will inspire you to run a few kilometers and lift some heavy things:

Just read this! Love the set up & can't wait to see where it goes. Big thanks to @arune for getting me that early look. If you're into theme parks and/or horror… you're gonna wanna pick this up 💎 https://t.co/ArAa9Mofjr — Gem Mint Collectibles (@gem_mint) September 3, 2022

As we mentioned, it also doesn't hurt to have Fleecs art-directing some we-can't-call-them-Disney-variants-or-we'll-get-sued homage covers either, can it? Dark Ride #1 FOCs on Monday, 12th of September and is on-sale in comic shops on Wednesday, 5th of October. Given that Image has returned to doing multiple printings of new books, could this one be the next to follow in the footsteps of Charles Soule and Ryan Browne's Eight Billion Genies?

