Third Wave '99 and Thud Launch in Scout Comics November 2021 Solicits

Third Wave '99 #1 by James Haick III and Louis XIII, and Thud #1 by Bryan Peabe Odiamar launch from Scout Comics in their November 2021 solicitations, alongside a new series of White Ash, one-shots like Ranger Stranger and Commander Rao, and a complete first wave of launch titles for the all-ages line, Scoot Comics.

THIRD WAVE 99 #1 CVR A LOUIS XIII

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211740

SEP211741 – THIRD WAVE 99 #1 CVR B 10 COPY LOUIS XIII UNLOCKED – 3.99

SEP211742 – THIRD WAVE 99 #1 CVR C 25 COPY GLOW IN DARK INCV

(W) James Haick III (A) Louis XIII

The story behind the controversial late 1990's Florida surf brand begins here! Third Wave 99 follows surf shop owners Rob Cutler and Jack Reed, along with hotheaded teenager Matt Hurley. This popular surf shop doubles as a support group that helps troubled individuals use surfing as a replacement for other negative and self-destructive habits. Matt's temper has not only hampered his promising college baseball career, but also acts as a catalyst for events that ultimately cause the brand to disappear entirely. Find out the true story behind the rise and fall of Third Wave here!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

THUD #1 CVR A ODIAMAR

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211743

SEP211744 – THUD #1 CVR B 10 COPY GARIBALDI UNLOCKED – 3.99

(W) Bryan Peabe Odiamar (A) Bryan Peabe Odiamar

Bo is a creative in his early 30s living in Oakcago. Lately, he's been feeling apathetic, directionless, and tired of the repetitive nature of his life. In the midst of his confusion, the one constant in his life has been a comic book character that he created and has drawn since he was a kid. An accident will change everything he thinks he knows.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #1 CVR A CONOR HUGHES

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211745

SEP211746 – WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #1 CVR B 10 COPY JAE LEE UNLOCKED – 4.99

SEP211747 – WHITE ASH SEASON 2 #1 CVR C 25 COPY JAE LEE B&W VIRGIN

(W) Charlie Stickney (A) Conor Hughes

Welcome back to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania, where mining is a generational calling, and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. And the biggest of those secrets is that elves and dwarves live hidden among the town's population. Two months have passed since the dramatic conclusion of the first season. Alex, fresh off finding out he comes from a family of dwarves, plans a secret romantic rendezvous in the woods with Lillian the elf… or not so secret, as their meeting is witnessed by a young couple with dire results.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 4.99

COMMANDER RAO ONE SHOT CVR A HOUND

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211726

(W) Fell Hound, Jeremy Simser (A) Jeremy Simser (A / CA) Fell Hound

On the final dawn of an exhausted war, a rogue commander sets out on a warpath to confront a tyrannical baron. A year later, stories are sung of her heroism, but the mystery of her motives remains.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 4.99

COMMANDER RAO ONE SHOT CVR B 10 COPY TAN UNLOCKED

SCOUT COMICS

BY THE HORNS #8 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211724

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Now an ongoing series! Stranded in the northern tundra of Ataraxy after narrowly escaping death, a weary Elodie and her team travel toward the Arctic Sleep to face the sorceress, Feng Po. But are they already too late to stop her from stealing all the magic on the continent?

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CHERRY BLACKBIRD #5 (OF 5) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211725

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: Long Live Satan! The series finale is here. It's the final showdown, as Cherry has one demon left to deal with. If she can deliver this last wicked soul, she'll be given a new lease on life, but if she can't deliver, she'll be dragged to Hell. Find out how it all ends in the conclusion to this exploitative, bloody, and explosive series. 18+ mature readers only and each issue comes polybagged.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DANCING WITH DRAGON #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211728

(W) Rob MacKinnon (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Connor O'Sullivan is a hapless limo driver who has taken over as the key money launderer for the Chinese Triads in San Francisco. Well, in his defense, it sounded like a good idea at the time. But now FBI agent Marcus Williams is investigating the Triads' operations and soon discovers that Connor is a new player in the local money-laundering scene. Time is running out for poor Connor, and he'll soon learn the hard way that even the luck of the Irish won't save him from dancing with the dragon!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY #3 (OF 4) CVR A WELSER

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211729

SEP211730 – GODS OF BRUTALITY #3 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY WELSER UNLOCKED – 3.99

(W) Rich Woodall (A / CA) Mark Welser

Black Caravan Imprint: Nick, Thor, and Hercules take a moment to relax and reflect on their battle with the Russian Wereants! Their peace is broken when the diabolical Mud Witches attack! The encounter with the Mud Witches leads them on a side Quest to the Lava Queen's hellish murder factory! Sounds like a lot for one comic? It is, and it's Brutal!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR LADIES #3 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211731

(W) Omar Morales (A) Joel Cotejar (CA) Matt Harding

In the thrilling conclusion, the ultimate conflict unfolds. The mad scientist, Venus Verga, and her army of clones do battle against Queen Velouria's family and their rag-tag coalition of pre-historic Earth allies. An unexpected hero joins the fray to deal the final blow that brings resolution to this retro-sci-fi adventure.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MAPMAKER GN

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211732

(W) Ben Slabak (A / CA) Francesca Carita

The NONSTOP trade paperback is here! Imagine a parallel Earth during The Age of Discovery. Imagine The Pirates of the Caribbean where the prize is a fantastical power wielded by a mysterious individual known simply as "The Mapmaker." Any map he creates comes to life, a power highly desired by King Gus, who will stop at nothing to obtain it. The crew of the privateer ship The Rogue Wave, captained by the courageous Lei Li, are the only ones standing in their way with a mission to deliver The Mapmaker's successor before his power wanes and is lost forever.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 14.99

MURDER HOBO CHAOTIC NEUTRAL #3 (OF 4) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211733

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Jarrett Melendez (A) Jason Lynch, Steve Lavigne (A / CA) Ryan Browne

The Lands of High Adventure are about to get a little weirder as the Murder Hobos are starting to come togther. Spectra, Venus, Blarn and Burrgle find themselves drawn into Lord Froth's realm. For what sinister purpose could he be bringing these harbingers of chaos together? In the meantime we learn a little about Roddy's past while he robs and beats down a new class of paladins.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RANGER STRANGER

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211734

(W) Matt Battaglia, Tyler Jensen (A) Tyler Jensen

Ranger Stranger is a gallows comedy set in majestic Hackaneck National Park, a vast BobRossian world of woods and waters for the adventurous camper or hiker to enjoy. Unfortunately, everything – from the wildflowers to the homicidal deer to the park official – wants to murder you. Enjoy your visit!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLACK FRIDAY TP (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211723

(W) Jon Clark (A / CA) Travis Williamson

Black Caravan Imprint: Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Millions of Americans pack the aisles of retail outlets all over the country battling for the best bargains. While an unlucky clean-up crew deals with the aftermath of the latest Black Friday frenzy, they discover that years of pent-up negative energy has released something very evil and dark into their superstore, which is just the way corporate wanted it.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 9.99

RECOUNT TP

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211735

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Joe Bocardo (A / CA) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

During his resignation speech, a corrupt U.S. president is assassinated by an agent in his Secret Service detail. The transition of power was immediately succeeded to his VP, Meredith McDearmon. Soon after, the ruthless cult-like conspirators, known only as "The Masses," announce to the American public their vow to take out anyone who sided with the dead president. The only person who can be trusted, Special Agent Barto, must get the newly sworn in Commander-in-Chief to the safety of the White House before the nation collapses under the violent weight of The Masses.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 19.99

RED X-MAS TP

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211736

(W) Clay Adams, Alexandre O Philippe (CA) Ilaria Chiocca (A / CA) Fabio Ramacci

When Mrs. Claus dies in a tragic toy accident, Santa vows to make all those little brats pay! But when his rampage kicks off at the home of FBI agent Ellie Tewksberry, he's messed with the wrong lady. Mama Bear will travel to the ends of the earth to save her son-even if it means teaming up with the Easter Bunny, the American Santa Society (A.S.S.), and her wannabe-elf ex-husband. This December, Santa must die!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 14.99

REDSHIFT #5 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211737

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee (CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

The Ministry urges the people of Mars to rationalize resources, unify with each other, and work toward a new Voyage. With recent uprisings and illegal demonstrations, we issue this warning: any and all threats to life and preservation of mankind on Mars will be met with finality.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SHEPHERD PATH OF SOULS TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211738

(W) Andrea L. Molinari, Roberto X. Molinari (A) Jess Hara, Kyle Huston (CA) Riccardo Burchielli

Black Caravan Imprint: In life, Dr. Lawrence Miller, aka, The Shepherd, was a husband, father, and professor. In the wake of a terrible family tragedy, he now wanders the "Seam," that ever-shifting place between this world and whatever comes next, helping other troubled souls, guiding and restoring them. The Shepherd happens upon a very unusual district in the Seam, a "hospital" for souls who have died in combat. Here warriors of all cultures and eras gather. These lost souls are locked in ever-repeating cycles of violence and trauma. They are still fighting the battles that claimed their lives, struggling against the specters of unresolved fears, broken hopes, and shattered dreams.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 24.99

SNATCHED #4

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211739

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella

Fallout from last issue's strip club robbery spreads to Andre; Harold's Mexican hair connect is ready with the product, but Harold and Andre don't have the money; Mr. Lee makes a bold decision in the face of unrelenting attacks on his business; Mo is thrown a lifeline from the most unexpected of sources to deal with his marital issues. Snatched volume 1 concludes here!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SCOOT LAUNCH TAKE OFF 4-PACK

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211748

Scoot is excited to offer the complete first wave of Launch titles in a Launch Take-Off Pack! Get Bandit's Imagination: Tub Trouble, Bandit Vs. The Vacuumonster, Supercats!, and Supercats: Mewow, all four books for the price of three, just $14.99! Packs will come wrapped in a special limited mini-poster! Launch bridges the gap between children's picture books and comics with three stages: Stage One: a few simple words, but mostly letters and sounds; Stage Two: more simple words, and repetition; Stage Three: expanded vocabulary, still beginning reader, plus in Stage Three we introduce sequential storytelling with one-panel, two-panel, and three-panel pages! All stories have fun, colorful artwork by amazing artists!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 14.99

BANDITS IMAGINATION TUB TROUBLE

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211749

(W) amy Harlow (A) Jim Mehsling

From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Launch bridges the gap between children's picture books and comics with three stages: Stage One: a few simple words, but mostly letters and sounds; Stage Two: more simple words, and repetition; Stage Three: expanded vocabulary, plus sequential storytelling. In Tub Trouble (Stage One), it's time for a bath! Daisy, the mommy dog, loves bath time, but Bandit, the Bull Terrier pup, has a completely different reaction! Bandit's imagination takes him on a high-seas adventure and a tussle with a giant octopus. Never fear, all ends well in this beautifully illustrated story.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BANDITS IMAGINATION BANDIT VS VACUUMONSTER

SCOUT COMICS

SEP211750

(W) amy Harlow (A) Jim Mehsling

From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Bandit is a Bull Terrier puppy with an incredibly active imagination! Kids will delight to see the world through his eyes as he encounters the extraordinary in everyday settings and activities. A true celebration of the imagination! In this book Bandit must defend the house from the vacuum… or is it the Vacuumonster!? A SCOOT LAUNCH Stage-One Reader.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

SUPERCATS MEWOW

SCOOT – LAUNCH

SEP211751

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! Supercats celebrates the hero in every cat… and child! In this origin story we see the young Mewow, destined to become a supercat, in her first adventure she taps into the hero within to save innocents in trouble… because Supercats will always save the day! A SCOOT Launch Stage-Two Reader.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

SUPERCATS SUPERCATS

SCOOT – LAUNCH

SEP211752

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Angela Oddling

From the LAUNCH lineup for beginning readers! A young kitten, Ohno, is rescued by Mewow, the Supercat! The encounter makes such an impression that the young Ohno wants to be a supercat, too, but he has no powers and can't do the moves! When Supercat is captured, it is the normal kitty with a lot of heart that comes to the rescue, proving you don't need powers to do what's right and be a hero! A SCOOT LAUNCH Stage-Three Reader.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99