This Week's Batman #108 Had Over 200,000 Orders

Batman #108 time… Today, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Something Is Killing The Children #16 had received orders north of 155,000 from comic book stores in the direct market. We wondered if that might be the most-ordered comics of the month. Turns out it wasn't the most-ordered comic written by James Tynion IV.

In his Empire Of The Tiny Onion newsletter, not only does James Tynion IV confirm the 155,000+ on Something Is Killing The Children #16…

I got wind of what SIKTC #16's sales numbers were looking like one week ago, and they knocked me on my ass. And then I got the real numbers yesterday and they double knocked me on my ass. I know this is floating out in the wild, but I can confirm that we did in fact break 155K on this issue and I honestly don't even know what to do with that information. Yesterday after they told me, I just laid down for a bit. I think spiritually I am still laying down a bit.

…but also drops the news that Batman #108, featuring the first appearance of Miracle Molly and her competing view of Gotham to Batman, has received even more…

BATMAN 108 came out yesterday, which is our big introduction of MIRACLE MOLLY. It's an unusual issue of a Batman comic, but my goal here is to make you love this new character as much as Jorge Jimenez and I do by the time you put the issue down. With MM we wanted to create a character with a strong moral code that Batman respects but doesn't necessarily agree with… Her story is one of the key defining threads of what we're doing in the main Batman title this year.

Sales on 108 were insane. We broke 200K on this one, and there are a bunch of amazing covers spotlighting Miracle Molly out in the wild.

That's 200,000 orders on Batman #108, propped up by some retailer exclusive covers. A bit like Something Is Killing The Children #16. He also recollects that it was the initial success of Something Is Killing The Children is what got him the gig on Batman at DC Comics a couple of years ago

Let's flash back to the summer of 2019… SIKTC is going to launch in a couple of months and I'm starting to get the sense that it might hit harder than I originally expected. I'd been talking to DC for a few months about taking over Batman after the Tom King run, but it's the overperformance of SIKTC that cements that and basically gets me the gig.

Aas well as reiterating he was only meant to write up to #100. At which point, John Ridley would have been writing Batman from #1 – what would later be rejigged to become Future State: The Next Batman and then Batman: Second Son.

My understanding is that I will only have Batman from Issues #86-100, so I need to do everything in my power to cage that energy and pay it forward. I start realizing that I want to create a brand that encompasses all of that work, and I commission Dylan Todd to work up the Tiny Onion Studios logo, and I realize that I need to start a newsletter.

Everything counts, everything matters, everything is connected…