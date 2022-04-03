This Week's Batman Beyond Quotes Will Smith At The Oscars (Spoilers)

This week sees the launch of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 set in the future where Terry McGinnis is Batman, having taken over from his mentor, the late Bruce Wayne. Based on the Batman Beyond cartoon, it reflects the current DC Universe as its history. It can make topical references to things that, for the comic, happened long ago. It's a good trick. But this week it was faster than ever.

As Terry McGinnis returns to Gotham, and on the hunt for crime lord capitalist, The Holographic Man.

Who has quite a backdrop, reminiscent of the stage at the Oscars this week, with all those concentric circles. But Terry McGinnis has some words for The Holographic Man when he starts to mention someone very dear to Terry, his former mentor, the late Bruce Wayne.

"Keep Bruce Wayne's name out of your motherfu*king mouth." Given that this comic would have had to have been printed before the Oscars ceremony, will this just cause more conspiracy theories about the whole affair? Batman Beyond Neo-Year #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Max Dunbar is published this Tuesday. Maybe Terry will have to apologise on the Wednesday, we don't yet know.

BATMAN BEYOND NEO-YEAR #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

Neo-Gotham is alive and has killed Bruce Wayne. It's rejected Terry McGinnis as Batman and offered him the chance to escape. Terry turned it down—he is the city's protector, and he will uphold the legacy of Batman. Now Neo-Gotham will do everything in its power to destroy Terry, including creating brand-new villains to fight him. Terry's first year without Bruce Wayne begins…does he have a fighting chance? From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends, Robin), a new future for Batman Beyond has begun!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/05/2022