This Week's Gun Honey Finale Is Set During The Paris 2024 Olympics

This week's finale of Gun Honey: Collision Course by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng from Titan Comics is set during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This current sex crime thriller comic book Gun Honey, published by Titan Comics, is actually set during the same Paris 2024 Olympics that are playing out now,m especially in the final issue of this series, Collision Course, by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng, out this week.

Above are the final pages of #3 which set up the assassination plot of #4, while below are some preview pages from this Wednesday's finale underneath the Olympic rings. As our heroine Joanna Tan, Gun Honey, needs to foil an assassination plot at the Olympics by her (mind controlled) ally…

I wonder what the Olympics committee would make of such blatant use of their imagery? I am sure there is a very good reason you don't see the Olympics on the cover or in the solicitations. But now, thanks to Bleeding Cool. you know…

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240410

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

THE BEST-SELLING SERIES, GUN HONEY IS BACK! JOANNA TAN RETURNS FOR A NEW HEART-RACING SERIES!

After nearly a year in hiding from government agents looking to kill her, GUN HONEY-JOANNA TAN-launches a plan to turn the tables that will take her from the jungles of Borneo, to the streets of Yokohama, and the sands of the Gobi Desert. But when four armed groups converge on one secret location, will anyone survive the explosive collision?In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

