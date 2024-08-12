Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, neon genesis evangelion, This Week's X-Men #2 Does Neon Genesis Evangelion (Spoilers), X-Men #2

This Week's X-Men #2 Does Neon Genesis Evangelion (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of X-Men #2 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman from Marvel Comics, but also a bit of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

This week sees the publication of X-Men #2 from Marvel Comics, continuing the From The Ashes relaunch of the X-Men franchise. But it's not just the mutant world that in part of its focus. Because X-Men does love an obscure pop culture reference. And this week that means Neon Genesis Evangelion.

"Pilot the Eva, or Ria will have to do it". Cut to Rei in traction, in bandages. Also "Get in the f-cking robot Shinji". That's the Neon Genesis Evangelion meme of choice, even though it never happened quite like that in the comic, TV show or movie. Put it up there with similarly non-existent "Elementary, my dear Watson", "Play it again, Sam" or " Beam me up, Scottie" as quotable terms that never actually appeared in the original. This is the closest we get, clips courtesy of Netflix, in English at least.

Used to mock the character Shinji Ikari's refusal to pilot the Evangelion Unit 01, one of the show's giant mecha, the meme is often used to refer to people being asked to do something they don't want to but is necessary and will obey orders if pushed. Here are a few examples online. There are many. You get the gist. Well, this week's X-Men #2 from Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman sees Quentin Quire also quote the meme. And Idie to call him out on it…

Indeed, he didn't even get it right. But then, to be fair, no one gets it right. Idie, you should know that.

X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240646

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

INVASION! The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right. PLUS: THE CONCLUSION OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

