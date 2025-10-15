Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, galactus, iron man, Rogue, storm, X-Men Age Of Revelation

This Week's X-Men Age Of Revelation – Two Rogues, One Galactus

This Week's X-Men Age of Revelation - Two Rogues, One Galactus with Rogue Storm, Unbreakable X-Men, Sinister's Six and Iron & Frost

Article Summary Rogue is split into two beings in Age of Revelation, with both vying for Gambit's affection and leadership.

Main Rogue leads the X-Men against cosmic threats, including a clash with Galactus and cosmic consequences.

The X-Virus continues to devastate humans and mutants, with Emma Frost surviving by staying in diamond form.

Sinister's Six, Iron & Frost, and Revelation's plot reshape alliances, powers, and the fate of mutantkind.

Rogue gets quite the going over in today's X-Men Age Of Revelation comic books, specifically Unbreakable X-Men #1 by Gail Simone, Lucas Werneck and Rogue Storm #1 by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi. As it seems that Rogue has had a bit of a splintering.

First, five years from the present date, as the Age Of Revelation spreads out across the globe, Rogue gets transformed into two separate beings.

And it seems that only one of them can have Gambit.

And a couple of years later, Main Rogue is still active and running her X-Men team, froim the Haven House, outside of Revelation's influence. But it does mean that there are two of them now.

As Rogue goes toe to toe with Galactus.

Absorbing everything of this cosmic being as she can, with her new cosmic experience

And it's not good news.

But even as Gambit stands there, looking at the giant corpse of Rogue, left in the wake of the battle…

… is it worth someone like, I dunno, Storm telling him that there is another Rogue out there who still lives?

While the impact of the X-Virus has continued to roll out, with various character, mutant and non-mutant, transformed along the way. That's if they survived of course. Iron & Frost #1 by Cavan Scott, Ruairi Coleman is set before all this, with Revelation and his pet mutants fighting the Avengers…

While Sinister's Six #1 by David Marquez and Rafael Loureiro gives us Felicia Day, the Black Cat…

Domino, looking more like the Deadpool 2 version… or possiblly Nightcrawler.

Lady Fantomex is talking like Deadpool…

And Omega Red is in a bad way, it seems.

And while some of the humans do their best not to be exposed to the X-Virus…

Some are more effective than others. That does seem to be a very fast acting virus after all… so what's better than a mask?

How about entire isolation for the human kids? And while it's not great news for the many Firestar fans out there, who are rather vocal online…

Emma Frost only managed to survive an attack by Marrow by staying in her diamond form forever.

And so while Mister Sinister is running the conspiracy theory as well as Magneto that, rather that 3K being respoinsible for releasing the human killing, mutant transforming X-virus, that it was made in a very different lab indeed.

Well, we know that Doug Ramsey, Revelation himself, is targeted for this. Do we think he… talked to the viruses? He's not the only one looking into the X-Virus of course.

And so while Revelation is looking to remake the world in his image, quite literally, like Mr Glum in Savage Dragon…

It looks like Tony Stark has been transformed into a very literal mutant Iron Man…

So will they take down Revelation? Who could do such a thing? Do we have anyone around with a decapitating uppercut?

Yeah, yeah, Rogue would do. Unbreakable X-Men #1 by Gail Simone, Lucas Werneck, Rogue Storm #1 by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi, Sinister's Six #1 by David Marquez, Rafael Loureiro and Iron & Frost #1 by Cavan Scott, Ruairi Coleman are all published by Marvel Comics today.

Unbreakable X-Men #1 by Gail Simone, Lucas Werneck

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD! X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying PENUMBRA. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood?

KILL THE GODDESS, SAVE THE WORLD! X YEARS LATER, with Earth's gods gone, only ORORO MUNROE, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as STORM threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm.

A SINISTER HEIST! X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister's misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there's nothing left to lose?

COLD AS FROST, HARD AS IRON! X YEARS LATER, after 3K's devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past

