Thor #23 Preview: Thor Finally Deals With His Daddy Issues

Thor has finally conquered his Daddy Issues in this preview of Thor #23… will he finally stop having problems with his "hammer?" Or do we need another run with dozens of issues to explore Thor's struggles with impotence? Probably the latter, to be safe. Check out the preview below.

Thor #23

by Donny Cates & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 5 of 5! It's the final chapter in Thor's brutal war against the God of Hammers, and after a horrific and tragic loss, Thor is more determined than ever to finish the fight, once and for all. But can he triumph without Mjolnir at his side? Either way, by issue's end, Thor's life will be irrevocably changed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609539102321 – THOR 23 DARBOE WOMEN'S HISTORY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102331 – THOR 23 LUBERA CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102341 – THOR 23 STEGMAN INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.