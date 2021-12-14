Three Bisexual Male Superheroes In One DC Comic? Welcome To 2022

Spoilers ahead for Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6, which is out later than initially planned, for the 4th of January, 2022. But this is one way to celebrate the new year. Bleeding Cool gets the word the next issue of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 may have been potentially underordered, and it's possible you may have another #5 rush, with second and third printings.

Because of one, the comic book stars Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, and the Superman of Earth. Naturally. As well as his new boyfriend, hacktivist Jay Nakamura, who gets a superhero costume for the first time, to match his phasing-through-matter powers. Which also gets rid of any of the traditional superhero worries about putting their partner in danger. And then third, and everyone wondered how long it would be until DC Comics' bisexual Superman meets up with DC Comics' bisexual Robin, Tim Drake.

Bleeding Cool broke the news about both Tim Drake and Jon Kent, and now we can reveal that they will all stumble across each other, as Superman and Jay tackle the evil machinations of Gamoran President Hendy Bendix.

I don't know, you wait ages for a bisexual male superhero and then three turn up at once. Sorry, that's a British expression about buses, but it applies. No sign of John Constantine popping by to make it an even four though…

Maybe Tim Drake can bring Bernard Dowd. Presumably, the following from today's Batman Urban Legends #10 in which Tim tells Batman about Bernard Dowd isn't entirely covered by this Superman comic book…

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6

(W) Tom Taylor (A) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021