A Tale Of Three Copies Of Hulk #1, CGC Slabbed, At Auction Today

Today three copies of The Incredible Hulk #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby go under the hammer at ComicConnect today. But the condition of each will make a big difference in the price they sell for. The first copy, with a CGC slab grade of 8.0, currently has 30 bids driving the price to $93000. It has already smashed the recommended guide price for the comic in that condition, of $58,600. The prices are on the march.

This copy of Incredible Hulk #1 bears an 8.0 Universal Grade from CGC, with off-white to white pages, as well as QES Certification signifying its impressive prime focal area, sharp right edge with no chipping, and deep color strike. These qualities come together to make an astonishingly beautiful book. The iconic Jack Kirby cover is stunningly clear, featuring the world's first look at The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner, as well as Betty and Thunderbolt Ross, cornerstones of the Marvel Universe. The cover copy advertises The Hulk as "The Strangest Man of All Time!!" and implores the reader to decide whether he is man or monster? This is a gorgeous copy of a historical issue that would be a welcome addition to any collection or investment portfolio.

You can watch a video on this copy of the comic here.

While the second copy of Incredible Hulk #1 is CGC slabbed at 5.5 with 20 bids so far and current bids at $32,000. against a guide price of $17,187 described as "ow/white pgs; QES Certified: Criteria met: impressive prime focal area + glossy + deep color strike (purple, yellow & grey)"

While the third copy of Incredible Hulk #1 has a CGC rating of only 1.0. and has 23 bids and a price of $5,400 so far, described as "ow/w pgs; cvr dtch, tape on cvr, int cvr & int" – basically, the cover has come off. Though still part of the slab.