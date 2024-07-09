Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Threezero, voltron

Threezero Debuts Voltron: Defender of the Universe Black & Gold Figure

A new Voltron: Defender of the Universe figure featuring a new Black & Gold deco is Coming Soon from threezero

Article Summary Threezero unveils a ROBO-DOU Black & Gold variant of the iconic Voltron figure.

The collectible stands at 10.6" tall with 124 points of articulation and die-cast parts.

Features include detachable lions with accessories and an updated Spinning Laser Blade.

Available for pre-order, the figure targets a Q3 2024 release and will premiere at SDCC.

Threezero has just revealed a stunning new black and gold variant figure for Voltron: Defender of the Universe. Coming in at 10.6" tall, this new ROBO-DOU release celebrates the legendary mecha with a sleek and stunning redesign. This figure features 124 points of articulation and will have its iconic five lion components that can split apart into Lion mode. Each Lion shows off this new black and gold deco, and each will come with its own accessories, such as cannons, mouth blades, and much more. As for Voltron, the figure boasts exceptional detail and articulation with die-cast metal parts, allowing for a range of dynamic poses and battle stances.

Voltron's signature Spinning Laser Blade with handle and Blazing Sword weapons are both included with new coloring as well to fit his latest design. Fans will be able to defend the universe in style with this new threezero release, and it will surely be a standout piece in any collection. The Voltron: Defender of the Universe ROBO-DOU (Black x Gold Edition) is set for Q3 2024 and can be secured right at SDCC, with online pre-orders possibly arriving after.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe (Black x Gold Edition)

"A new Voltron collectible variant has arrived in a striking Black and Gold color that is sure to impress! From the extremely popular 80's series Voltron: Defender of the Universe, ROBO-DOU Voltron has taken the world by storm, and the remarkable ROBO-DOU Voltron (Black x Gold Edition) is now available!"

"The classic Voltron is recreated utilizing ROBO-DOU engineering to achieve a wider range of articulation and better combining functions than its contemporaries. ROBO-DOU (Black x Gold Edition) is composed of five Lion mecha, and is able to split into Lion mode, or combine to form Voltron. All five Lion mecha are fully-articulated figures partly adopting zinc alloy and metal parts for the movable joints. Combined, the figure utilizes 124 points of articulation for the total of five machines, with a set of Voltron mode weapons in addition to a unique set of weapons for each Lion."

