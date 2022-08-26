Thunderbolts #1 Preview: If At First You Don't Succeed…

It's that time of the year again: time to launch a new Thunderbolts series. Preview Thunderbolts #1 below.

Thunderbolts #1

by Jim Zub & Sean Izaakse, cover by David Nakayama

…LIKE LIGHTNING! Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! New York City's finest are here to save the day – Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory! You know 'em, you love 'em…they're the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of Devil's Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it's up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he's going to have to face is himself.

