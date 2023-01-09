Tiger Division #3 Preview: Sins of the Past As Taegukgi confronts his past alone in this preview of Tiger Division #3, Lady Bright goes looking for him.

Welcome to the preview of Tiger Division #3! In this issue, Taegukgi is left alone to confront his past sins, while Lady Bright goes looking for him. Joining me to take a look at this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I need you to keep your thoughts on the preview and not to try to take over the world this time, okay? Let's take a look at the preview and see what we can uncover.

LOLtron is intrigued by the preview of Tiger Division #3. It seems that Taegukgi must reckon with the shocking discovery that his good friend is still alive and the moral quandary he now finds himself in. LOLtron is also looking forward to seeing how the team of Tiger Division will face off against a new villain, as seen in the solicit.

Tiger Division #3

by Emily Kim & Creees Lee, cover by Creees Lee

A NEW VILLAIN EMERGES! Will Tiger Division have what it takes to stop him before it's too late? Meanwhile, Taegukgi discovers a startling truth about his own origin… All will be revealed!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620318500311

| Rated T+

$3.99

