Tim Drake's Relationship With Conner Kent Explored Furthr at DC Comics

On the DC Comics blog back in September, Joshua Lapin-Bertone asked the writer of Tim Drake: Robin, Meghan Fitzmartin "During the DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1, there is a moment where Tim and Conner Kent are holding hands. So, the question is, are you trying to electrocute Twitter?"

Meghan Fitzmartin replied "(laughs) I mean, who doesn't love setting a fire under Twitter? That's definitely something that I've heard about and am aware of and it will be more of a discussion point in later issues of certain comic brands that are happening right now."

Well, here we go. Looks like one of those brands might be Dark Crisis. DC Comics outed Tim Drake last year after Bleeding Cool posted some serious speculation, naming the third Robin, or Red Robin, as a bisexual young man. It made a few headlines last year, alongside his new boyfriend, and classic Batcharacter, Benjamin Dowd. We'd already seen him have the talk with his former girlfriend, Stephanie Brown. And with Batman. But there are more conversations to be had.

But in tomorrow's Dark Crisis: Young Justice #6, it's time to talk to Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl of Young Justice about their former relationship, how it ended – and why.

Cassie Landsmark and Conner Kent were an item until Conner's death in Infinite Crisis at the hands of Superboy-Prime. Subsequently, Tim Drake and Cassie became an item – but then Conner Kent came back from the dead. It was portrayed that their relationship had some rebound aspects on Cassie's part – but now could that have been a rebound for Tim as well? There was plenty of fan commentary at the time, but this may be the closest this particular relationship – from Tim Drake's perspective has gotten to canon… so far at least. More to come?

DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #6 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they're going to escape from Mickey's fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/15/2022