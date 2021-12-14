Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Today sees the very, very long awaited Batman: Urban Legends #10 which was meant to have featured Tim Drake's second date with his old schoolfriend Bernard Dowd.

Tim Drake, Robin, Bisexual Or Bi-Curious? You Must Wait Till December

It's part of a storyline first revealed by Bleeding Cool with Tim Drake as a bisexual young man, getting his first proper boyfriend – and recognising the split between him and Stephanie Brown.

DC Comics To Reveal That Tim Drake, Robin, Is Bisexual

But it seems that, well, life is a but busy for Tim Drake right now. And he's having to blow off Bernard.

Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

There's probably a better phrase for that. Anyway, Bernard is taking it very well.

Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

And while Tim Drake looks into what makes Batman happy – or not – he at least gets to have the talk. About why this is all becoming a think for Tim Drake now.

Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

And it this seems all a little weird and perfunctory, given the build-up in previous issues, remember, a lot of this came about because none of this was actually planned. DC Comics senior editorial people only knew what was going on after the comics had gone to the printers, and some when they read Bleeding Cool – including the Superman editorial office who were, as you might expect, a little annoyed that another comic book at DC was playing out a similar plot to theirs. Although, as Bleeding Cool will reveal later today, it appears to be smoothed over now.

Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

You will have to wait until next year for any Tim Drake development in this arena – but only until the first week of January 2022. Bleeding Cool will run the scoop on that later today…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega
Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.
Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.