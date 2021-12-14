Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the very, very long awaited Batman: Urban Legends #10 which was meant to have featured Tim Drake's second date with his old schoolfriend Bernard Dowd.

It's part of a storyline first revealed by Bleeding Cool with Tim Drake as a bisexual young man, getting his first proper boyfriend – and recognising the split between him and Stephanie Brown.

But it seems that, well, life is a but busy for Tim Drake right now. And he's having to blow off Bernard.

There's probably a better phrase for that. Anyway, Bernard is taking it very well.

And while Tim Drake looks into what makes Batman happy – or not – he at least gets to have the talk. About why this is all becoming a think for Tim Drake now.

And it this seems all a little weird and perfunctory, given the build-up in previous issues, remember, a lot of this came about because none of this was actually planned. DC Comics senior editorial people only knew what was going on after the comics had gone to the printers, and some when they read Bleeding Cool – including the Superman editorial office who were, as you might expect, a little annoyed that another comic book at DC was playing out a similar plot to theirs. Although, as Bleeding Cool will reveal later today, it appears to be smoothed over now.

You will have to wait until next year for any Tim Drake development in this arena – but only until the first week of January 2022. Bleeding Cool will run the scoop on that later today…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021