When Tim Drake Introduces Bernard Dowd To Stephanie Brown (Spoiler)

Stephanie Brown is Batgirl. She is also, no spoilers, Spoiler. And, for a brief time, she was dating Tim Drake, known as The Third Robin. Red Robin. Or just Robin, depending on your continuity. Recently, as first revealed in Bleeding Cool, Tim Drake found himself dating an old school friend, Bernard Dowd, his first on-panel relationship with another man. Since then, he has told Batman and the other Robins – just not the Batgirls.

This week, DC Comics publishes a DC Pride: Tim Drake Special, collecting the previous stories from Batman: Urban Legends, as well as a new one, in which Tim Drake pulls the plaster ad introduces Bernard Dowd to his ex, Stephanie Brown. How will it go down with Brown? Spoilers – and spoiler – ahead. Okay, I'll stop doing that now.

So. a talk has been had. You can tell by the really long string of word balloons. But this is a superhero comic book, so after talk, there must come action.

I believe it was Michael Winner, and then David Cameron, who popularised the phrase "calm down, dear". Rarely justified, this might be one of the rare occasions when it is.

Yeah, she's okay with it. Though Bernard Dowd does have a look that he might have preferred it if she wasn't. Fewer hugs without warning… also, "you're real?" Was Bernard under the impression that Tim Drake had invented Stephanie Brown? I mean, I wouldn't have put it past him…

DC PRIDE TIM DRAKE SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B TRAVIS MOORE VAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Belen Ortega, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque (CA) Travis Moore

The breakout story from Batman: Urban Legends collected in one volume for the very first time, in time for Pride Month! Tim Drake's search for a missing friend kidnapped by the villains known as the Chaos Monsters leads Tim to realize his identity as a bisexual man. Collecting the Tim Drake stories from Batman: Urban Legends #4-6 and 10, with a brand-new story that sees Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls, beginning Tim Drake's 2022 path!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 06/14/2022