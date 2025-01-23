Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: army of darkness, red sonja

Tim Seeley & Jim Terry See Ash Join Red Sonja Vs Army Of Darkness

Tim Seeley and Jim Terry see Ash join Red Sonja Vs Army Of Darkness from Dynamite in April 2025

Article Summary Tim Seeley & Jim Terry team up for Red Sonja Vs Army Of Darkness comic crossover in April 2025.

Red Sonja joins forces with Ash against Kulan Gath & undead hordes in this epic fantasy-horror mix.

Fan-favorite Seeley returns to Ash's world, exploring Sonja's feminist prowess and timeless legacy.

New Dynamite covers by Tim Seeley, Bjorn Barends, Mark Spears, and debut by Nikkol Jelenic.

Tim Seeley and Jim Terry are creating a Red Sonja Vs Army Of Darkness crossover from Dynamite Entertainment, with Red teamed with Ash against the supernatural zombies. Covers by Tim Seeley, Bjorn Barends, Mark Spears, and Nikkol Jelenic's first cover for Dynamite.

"Fans are invited to sharpen their swords, load up their boomsticks, and rev their chainsaws, because it's time to take on the undead hordes of the Army of Darkness once more! The wisecracking Deadite-slayer Ashley J. Williams finds himself hurtling through space and time again, but this trip is special. This time he's teaming up with the She-Devil With a Sword herself. Has he met his match in ass-kicking and quip-slinging? The unexpected team-up duo will have to learn to work together, because the stakes could not be higher. When the evil being lurking in the shadows this time ends up being none other than the feared dread wizard of the Hyborian Age, Kulan Gath, it's going to take everything to win this battle. Nothing could possibly be worse than Red Sonja's arch nemesis getting his hands on the Necronomicon! Comics renaissance man Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Nightwing) takes up his pen to chronicle the latest and greatest chapter in the ongoing sagas of both of these beloved characters. He's joined by his frequent collaborator Jim Terry (Sundowners, Alice Cooper vs. Chaos!) who tackles the artwork of this comedy, horror, and action concoction. Longtime Dynamite fans will be excited to see two of the publisher's earliest pillars in its 20-plus year history in action together. They also may remember Tim Seeley's long legacy with at least half of the equation. Seeley was there practically day one, contributing art for a cover for the AOD: Ashes 2 Ashes series that kicked off the entire Dynamite comics legacy. He's returned since, including for a crossover between Ash and his own Hack/Slash. But miraculously, this is his first stab at the She-Devil!"

"I've been obsessed with AoD since I saw the movie way back in 1992 — in fact, the first Hack/Slash story began life as a pitch to get the rights for AoD for comics!," said writer Tim Seeley. "Having Red Sonja teamed with Ash, a character I know really well, lets me really emphasize her badass feminist qualities, as Ash is an often befuddled sexist idiot." In preparing for the series, Seeley has cited how the infusion of Army of Darkness into Sonja's world allows him to try a modernized take on the She-Devil's earliest era and creative legends the likes of Roy Thomas, Frank Thorne, John Buscema, and others. Army of Darkness' unique take on medieval fantasy works perfectly contrasted with the lush, high-fantasy vision of Red Sonja. Which should entice Sonja fans of all eras."

