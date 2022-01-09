Timeless #1 Review: Misses The Mark, Just Barely

With one of the best depictions of the time-traveling villain in all his vanity, Timeless #1 may not feature Malcolm Barrett or rail against Rittenhouse, but it has its entertainment value.

After reading a historical account of the greatest villains through history, Kang took offense at being listed below Victor Von Doom as the greatest. He hopped back to the point when the author, Anatoly Petrov, was beginning the drafting process, determined to show why Kang was, in fact, superior. That leads to a week of time travel crossing eras and Kang showing his true mettle. That also leads to the first half of this book being very engaging.

Things don't go so well as the book proceeds into montages of possible timelines, fighting indistinct cannon fodder, and an attempt at turning something trusted into something horrible (again). That part was less effective, as was the "shocking" last page. Jed MacKay's script is great at making Kang a thing but beyond characterization serves more as an ad for other books instead of being a story in and of itself. Likewise, the glimpses of what nightmares may come are depicted well enough by a huge cast of visual specialists (Kev Walker, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, Mark Bailey, Andrew Hennessy, Marte Gracia, Ariana Maher). Still, again, it only works until about the halfway point.

Will this pick up speed as it goes? Maybe. Maybe it needs a hero in a hoodie. As of right now, this is a swing at immortality that misses the mark, just barely. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Timeless #1

By Jed MacKay, Kev Walker, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, Mark Bailey, Andrew Hennessy

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME? A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come! Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon!