Tini Howard & Sweeney Boo Take Over Harley Quinn For 31st Anniversary

Excalibur and Catwoman writer Tini Howard and Captain Marvel artist Sweeney Boo are the new planned creative team for the DC Comics ongoing series Harley Quinn from March 2023 with Harley Quinn #28. This will follow February's Harley Quinn #27 by the current team of Stephanie Phillips and Matteo Lolli.

This will follow Harley Quinn's current 30th-anniversary events, including the New York Comic Con pop-up activation, the Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special and the December art book Harley Quinn Uncovered #1.

HARLEY QUINN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner

Written By Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini, Stephanie Phillips, Stjepan Sejic, Sam Humphries, Kami Garcia, Rob Williams, Mindy Lee, Terry Dodson, Cecil Castellucci, And Rafael Scavone Art By Chad Hardin, Guillem March, Riley Rossmo, Stjepan Sejic, Erica Henderson, Jason Badower, Mico Suayan, John Timms, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Hipp, And Rafael Albuquerque You are cordially invited to an oversize extravaganza celebrating the Clown Princess of Crime's 30th birthday in this fantabulous special! That's right—Harley Quinn turns 30 in absolute style and has invited a squad of her old creative pals to join her with a killer lineup of amazing stories! And the reviews are in—it's guaranteed AWESOME: Last chance, Quinn. Don't make me do this. —Amanda Waller Wait…you're not going back to… —Red Tool Sigh. —Poison Ivy Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 9/20/2022

HARLEY QUINN #22 CVR A MATTEO LOLLI

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

THE QUINN IS DEAD! LONG LIVE THE QUINN! I get killed in this one…for real! Dead. Deceased. Former. Late. Pushing up daisies. Somebody needs to solve my murder, and since I don't see Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot around, I guess that'll have to be me. Though, since I'm dead…there are certain hurdles to overcome. The Harley-est, wildest arc starts right here…get ready for murder, Multiversal mischief, and more guest appearances, with Stephanie Phillips and new Harley Quinn artist Matteo Lolli!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/27/2022

HARLEY QUINN #23 CVR A MATTEO LOLLI

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

Y'know, bein' dead is just like ridin' a bike. There's a big white light, and then Prince shows up and offers you a chance to host a house party in the clouds with Marilyn Monroe and Abraham Lincoln. Then suddenly you're brought back to life in a pit of goopy green snot, and you have to find the person who was rude enough to shoot and kill you. To make things even better…turns out that comin' back to life could have some serious unintended consequences!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/25/2022

HARLEY QUINN #24 CVR A MATTEO LOLLI

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry…point is, I'm makin' Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin' shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/22/2022

HARLEY QUINN #25 CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Jonboy Meyers

There can be only one Harley Quinn…or, ya know, maybe like 100? The Multiverse is a strange place. Old Lady Harley, Harley Who Laughs, Harley who joined a bowling league in Indiana for the free chicken wings…we've got the whole gang together and we're ready to put the fun in this Multiversal murder mystery, and maybe also cause more murder with a side of mayhem. Join the team for an epic 25th issue of Harley Quinn!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/27/2022

HARLEY QUINN UNCOVERED #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JAY ANACLETO

(A) Various (CA) Jay Anacleto

Art by Derrick Chew, Ryan Sook, Warren Louw, Amanda Conner, and other In celebration of Harley Quinn #25 comes a gorgeous, irreverent look at the amazing variant covers that helped make the Maid of Mischief magnificent! Enjoy an art book of epic proportions featuring some of the hottest creators in the industry!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022