Tintin, Now in Public Domain, Gets a Modern Day Reboot in The Big Lie

Tintin, now in the Public Domain, gets a modern revival in The Big Lie, to be Kickstartered this year from Fabrice Sapolsky.

The earliest versions of Tintin and his dog Snowy from Hergé's Adventures Of Tintin are now in the public domain in the USA. Although in the US and EU, which sees copyright maintained for the life of the author plus seventy years, and Hergé dying in 1983, Tintin won't be in the public domain in Europe until 2054. So people publishing new Tintin work might have to be careful where they sell it.

Such as Fabrice Sapolsky, who is kicking off 2025 with the announcement of a Kickstarter for a new Tintin and Snowy comic book, The Big Lie, set in the modern day. He writes;

"In the beginning, there was TINTIN, the young reporter created by HERGE in 1929 in "Le Petit Vingtième". The hero soon became a sensation, entertaining generations of readers all around the world from its origins to 1983, when his creator passed away. On January 1st, 2025, Tintin and his loyal dog Snowy entered public domain in the United States, paving the way for new adventures. For French born-US based comic book creator Fabrice Sapolsky, this brought a golden opportunity: finally give The Belgian Reporter a future. 1929 meets 2025! "THE BIG LIE" offers a brand new adventure in a unique format, honoring the hero's past while rooting him in today's world. CLICK THE BLACK CAPTION TO PRE-REGISTER NOW! DON'T WAIT!"

Fabrice Sapolsky, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir for Marvel Comics, is also the creator and co-creator of graphic novels and series Intertwined, One-Hit Wonder, Ladybird, Black Box, and No Future from publishers including Heavy Metal, DC Comics, Soleil, Humanoids, Ablaze, Image Comics and Top Shelf. He also launched Comic Box, the French magazine about American comics in France, and was its Editor-in-Chief for thirteen years. In 2019, he founded FairSquare Graphics, a family, immigrant and minority publisher of graphic novels, and partnered with the Center for Jewish History to create JewCE, the Jewish Comics Experience. Originally born in France, Fabrice moved to the United States in 2015 and lives in New York.

The Adventures of Tintin by Hergé first appeared in 1929 as a serialised strip, later collected as Titnin albums in 1950. Tintin is a young Belgian reporter and adventurer aided by his faithful dog, with a cast including Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus, the Thompson twins and Bianca Castafiore, telling swashbuckling adventures with elements of fantasy, mysteries, political thrillers, and science fiction. Alongside Asterix, it has been one of the most popular comic books worldwide/

