Titan Publishes American Sniper Chris Kyle OGN, November 2021 Solicits

Next year, Titan Comics will be publishing an English language edition of The Man Who Shot Chris Kyle, the graphic novel written by Fabien Nury, author of the best-selling graphic novel and movie-adapted The Death of Stalin and drawn by Bruno. There's also Doctor Who, Horizon Zero Dawn, Blade Runner, and Rivers Of London, in Titan Comics' November 2021 solicitations. But this is the one that might make the most impact.

MAN WHO SHOT CHRIS KYLE AN AMERICAN LEGEND HC VOL 01 (MR) (C

TITAN COMICS

SEP211812

(W) Fabien Nury (A / CA) Bruno

A poignant graphic novel that explores the life and death of American hero Chris Kyle.

Discover the story of Chris Kyle, a Navy SEAL sniper who earned several awards for his service, for the first time in graphic novel form.

From Fabien Nury, the author of the best-selling graphic novel The Death of Stalin.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 29.99

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #1 CVR A BUISAN

TITAN COMICS

SEP211789

SEP211790 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #1 CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

SEP211791 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #1 CVR C HARDING – 3.99

SEP211792 – DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #1 CVR D JONES – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) David Buisian

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EIGHTH DOCTOR'S DEBUT!

Trapped in a parallel universe, Rose Tyler believed her adventures with the Doctor were over. Now, pulled by a mysterious energy into this reality, she must work with two Doctors – the eighth Doctor and the eleventh Doctor – to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #9 CVR A POPE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP211805

SEP211806 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #9 CVR B MEAD (MR) – 3.99

SEP211807 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #9 CVR C PARR (MR) – 3.99

SEP211808 – BLADE RUNNER 2029 #9 CVR D SPOKES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Paul Pope

New Arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece. Renegade Replicant leader Yuton's call to arms to all Replicants has seen the city of LA ravaged by urban warfare and terrorist attacks, culminating in the destruction of the iconic headquarters of the LAPD. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader

Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves. BLADE RUNNER 2019 – WINNER OF THE 2020 SCRIBE AWARD FOR BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #8 CVR A QUAH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP211809

SEP211810 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #8 CVR B DAGNINO (MR) – 3.99

SEP211811 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #8 CVR C HACK (MR) – 3.99

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Alan Quah

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

LAPD detective CAL MOREAUX has teamed up with an escaped experimental REPLICANT, who has been uploaded with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist, whose suicide he was sent to investigate.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods)

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VE SCHWAB'S EXTRAORDINARY CONVENTION SPECIAL HC

TITAN COMICS

SEP211813

(W) V.E Schwab (A) Enid Balam (CA) Nen Chang

NYT bestselling author of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab returns for a new anti-villain story! Expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed VILLAINS novels! After surviving a deadly crash, Charlotte Tills becomes "ExtraOrdinary", gaining the ability to foresee a person's death. But when she looks into her own future, only the face of notorious EO killer Eli Ever stares back!

Collects ExtraOrdinary #1-4 plus special #0

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 24.99

BEST OF STAR TREK MAGAZINE SC VOL 02 FIFTY YEARS OF STAR TRE

TITAN COMICS

SEP211818

(W) Titan Studios (A) Titan Studios

Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the world's favorite sci-fi saga, this special collection of cast interviews tells the true story behind the making of Star Trek. Join us as we revisit classic interviews with the entire casts of every Star Trek series, including William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Leonard Nimoy (Spock), Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc Picard), Brent Spiner (Data), Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway), Jolene Blaylock (T'Pol), and many more. We'll also discover how actors Chris Pine (Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), and the stars of the recent movies made the characters their own.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER SOUVENIR EDITION 2022 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

SEP211819

(W) Titan

The Star Wars Insider Yearly Annual is here!

Packed with over 140 pages of exciting features, interviews, and highlights from a galaxy far, far away!!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 14.99

STAR WARS INSIDER SOUVENIR EDITION 2022 PX ED

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION TP VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

SEP211821

(W) Ben McCaw, Anne Toole (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Peach Momoko

TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

Collects Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1-4

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 17.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1-4 PACK

TITAN COMICS

SEP211822

(W) Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Game Box Art

TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

Collects Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation #1-4 plus an exclusive virgin game art cover only available with this pack!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 19.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION CON SP ED

TITAN COMICS

SEP211823

(W) Ben McCaw, Anne Toole (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Peach Momoko

EXCLUSIVE SKETCH COVER BY SUPERSTAR ARTIST PEACH MOMOKO! (LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES).

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 10

GUN HONEY #3 (OF 4) CVR A ANACLETO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP211826

SEP211827 – GUN HONEY #3 (OF 4) CVR B DALTON (MR) – 3.99

SEP211828 – GUN HONEY #3 (OF 4) CVR C HOR KHENG (MR) – 3.99

SEP211829 – GUN HONEY #3 (OF 4) CVR D PHOTO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Jay Anacleto

DEBUT SERIES FROM AWARD WINNING WRITER AND CO-FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME PUBLISHING CHARLES ARDAI.

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!

"Charles Ardai is very smart and very cool fellow." – Stephen King

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON TP VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

SEP211830

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) Veronica Fish

AN UNMISSABLE BRAND-NEW ERA IN THE LIFE OF FULL-TIME COP AND PART-TIME WIZARD, PETER GRANT!

A Werewolf is on the loose and will stop at nothing to avoid capture!

It's up to Peter and his cohort of chums to hunt the deadly lycanthrope and bring him to justice.

Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over

two million copies worldwide!

Collects Monday Monday Rivers of London #1-4

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 17.99

LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR A TAYLOR

TITAN COMICS

SEP211837

SEP211838 – LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR B GAME ART – 3.99

SEP211839 – LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR C LEONARDI – 3.99

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Jess Taylor

THE HEART-WRENCHING CONCLUSION TO THE BEST-SELLING LIFE IS STRANGE COMIC SERIES.

Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to the woman she loves, Chloe Price. Features the comic debut of fan favorite characters Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game.

LIFE IS STRANGE FCBD LEADS INTO THIS NEW ARC!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ROBOTECH ARCHIVES SENTINELS TP VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

SEP211840

(W) Chris Ulm, Thomas Mason (A) Jason Waltrip, John Waltrip

Titan Comics continue their collection of classic Robotech comics material in this huge volume.

The epic story of Rick and Lisa Hunter continues! The fight rages on against the deadly Robotech Masters while the Sentinels – a group consisting of various alien species – appear to be willing to help the humans. But are the Sentinels really friends or could this spell the end for Rick, Lisa and the SDF-3? Collects issues 1 to 22 of Robotech II: The Sentinels Book Two.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 29.99