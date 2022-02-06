Titans United #6 Preview: Earth Welcomes New Tamaranean Overlords

Aliens Invade the UK in This Preview of Titans United #6. What is this, a Doctor Who comic? Or Boris Johnson's birthday party? Can Lady Vic overcome her anti-alien racism to team up with Starfire and save the world? Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED #6 (OF 7)

DC Comics

1221DC146

1221DC147 – TITANS UNITED #6 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell

Blackfire victorious! Earth has fallen to the queen of the Tamaraneans, with the Titans completely at her mercy…all except one. It's a family reunion like no other as Starfire faces her sister with a surprising ally in tow. And all the time Black Zero wrestles with his new identity… Is he ready to leave being Superboy behind?

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.