Titans United #6 Preview: Earth Welcomes New Tamaranean Overlords

Aliens Invade the UK in This Preview of Titans United #6. What is this, a Doctor Who comic? Or Boris Johnson's birthday party? Can Lady Vic overcome her anti-alien racism to team up with Starfire and save the world? Check out the preview below.
TITANS UNITED #6 (OF 7)
DC Comics
1221DC146
1221DC147 – TITANS UNITED #6 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell
Blackfire victorious! Earth has fallen to the queen of the Tamaraneans, with the Titans completely at her mercy…all except one. It's a family reunion like no other as Starfire faces her sister with a surprising ally in tow. And all the time Black Zero wrestles with his new identity… Is he ready to leave being Superboy behind?
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $3.99
