Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Preview: Identity Crisis

Tim Drake is forced to question his own identity in this preview of Titans United: Bloodpact #1. Check out the preview below.
TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #1
DC Comics
0722DC094
0722DC095 – Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99
0722DC096 – Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Jorge Molina Cover – $4.99
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Eddy Barrows
The Titans are back, united against a common foe…aren't they? All seems lost when Tim Drake wakes, out of uniform and seemingly out of time. Surely he was just fighting alongside Nightwing, Superboy, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Donna Troy? But where is Raven and what links her to the Fearsome Five? A blood sacrifice is coming that will change the world forever.
In Shops: 9/20/2022
SRP: $3.99
Interior preview page from Titans United: Bloodpact #1
Cover image for Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Eddy Barrows Cover
Cover image for Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Derrick Chew Cover
Cover image for Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Jorge Molina Cover
