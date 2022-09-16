Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Preview: Identity Crisis

Tim Drake is forced to question his own identity in this preview of Titans United: Bloodpact #1. Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #1

DC Comics

0722DC094

0722DC095 – Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0722DC096 – Titans United: Bloodpact #1 Jorge Molina Cover – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Eddy Barrows

The Titans are back, united against a common foe…aren't they? All seems lost when Tim Drake wakes, out of uniform and seemingly out of time. Surely he was just fighting alongside Nightwing, Superboy, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Donna Troy? But where is Raven and what links her to the Fearsome Five? A blood sacrifice is coming that will change the world forever.

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

