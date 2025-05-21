Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: peter laird, tmnt

TMNT: Journeys #1 by Peter Laird & Jim Lawson Returns to TMNT Volume 4

TMNT: Journeys #1 by Peter Laird and Jim Lawson is a return to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Volume 4

Article Summary TMNT: Journeys #1 by Peter Laird and Jim Lawson revisits the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Volume 4.

IDW is reprinting Volume 4 for the first time, bringing back a long-lost chapter in TMNT comic history.

The story follows the Turtles facing new threats, with April and Casey preparing to welcome a baby.

TMNT: Journeys #1 releases in August 2025 and features a new variant cover by co-creator Kevin Eastman.

I knew something like this was coming over a week ago, and reported it on Bleeding Cool, but I had very scant details. Something called TMNT: Journeys #1 to be written by Peter Laird, and to be scheduled by IDW for August, but that was all. Well, now we have a much better idea indeed. In 2001, Mirage Studios published Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Volume 4 by TMNT co-creator Peter Laird and Jim Lawson. It entirely ignored continuity from the previous Volume 3 published by Erik Larsen at Image Comics and went back to earlier Mirage Studios comics for its canon. It ran sporadically, an issue every two months for the first few years, then two in 2006, then nothing in 2007, as Peter Laird put the book on hiatus so he could work on the TMNT animated movie. The comic resumed with single issues in 2008, 2009, #31 just published on Peter Laird's on his blog in 2010 and then #32 in 2014. But after that, nothing for the last ten-plus years, as Turtles was sold to Nickelodeon. Now it seems that it will be reprinted in full, in individual issues by IDW as TMNT: Journeys, and may even be continued and concluded? Certainly collected. But first, TMNT: Journeys #1 will be published as part of IDW's August 2025 solicits.

TMNT: JOURNEYS #1

On Sale August 2025 | 36 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 82771403457800111

A LOST PIECE OF TMNT HISTORY BROUGHT BACK TO LIGHT! Twenty-four years ago, Peter Laird and Jim Lawson at Mirage Studios continued the Turtles' epic in their fourth volume. TMNT: Journeys reprints it for the first time! The Turtles face new dangers threatening to tear them apart, while April and Casey prepare for a baby, and Splinter trains Shadow Jones against dark forces. A can't-miss for TMNT fans with a new variant cover by Kevin Eastman!

Story: Peter Laird | Art: Jim Lawson, Peter Laird | Cover A: Peter Laird, Michael Dooney

*Additional Covers: B (Eastman)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!